Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Phillips Machine Tools, one of the largest suppliers of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, today announced its participation in AJBAN Defense Industry & Technology Exhibition, taking place on 23-25 September 2025 at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. The company will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of advanced manufacturing solutions, with a strong emphasis on technologies critical for the aerospace industries.

With its central theme - "Unlocking Local Capabilities”, Phillips Machine Tools will highlight how its advanced CNC machining and additive manufacturing solutions empower regional manufacturers to achieve self-sufficiency, enhance production capabilities, and innovate within the defence supply chain. It will demonstrate the company’s state-of-the-art 5-axis machining centers for complex, high-precision components, as well as the industrial additive manufacturing systems for lightweight and intricate parts.

Speaking on its participation, Jopu Zachariah, Director of MENA, Phillips Machine Tools said, “As a trusted partner in advanced manufacturing, AJBAN serves as a pivotal platform to engage with key stakeholders, showcase our cutting-edge technologies, and contribute to the UAE's strategic vision for localizing aerospace industries. We look forward to connecting with decision-makers, engineers, and manufacturers to understand their challenges and demonstrate how our solutions can help them achieve their strategic objectives.”

The Middle East & Africa Aerospace and Defense Materials Market is expected to reach a 3.64 USD Billion by 2032 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2025 to 2032. In the Middle East, the most significant trend is the push for localization and the diversification of supply chains. There is a strong regional focus on adopting advanced technologies like Additive Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and Artificial Intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce dependence on imports.

“The region is witnessing a growing demand for customized, on-demand part production, which our technologies are uniquely positioned to address. Our "Phillips 360" approach provides not just the machines, but also the full ecosystem of localized sales, service, training, and application expertise. Our strategic message through this participation revolves around bringing world-class technology, expertise, and support directly to the heart of the Middle East's aerospace ecosystem”, said Anuj Budhiraja, VP – Additive Manufacturing, Phillips Machine Tools.

Industry experts from Phillips Machine Tools will be available at booth no C14- Hall 2 to demonstrate how advanced manufacturing technologies can drive innovation and efficiency. Attendees can get a first-hand look at how these solutions are transforming the industry and interact with the experts.

About Phillips Machine Tools

Phillips Middle East, a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation USA and Phillips Machine Tools India, is a trusted partner for manufacturers across the region, delivering cutting-edge machine tools, additive manufacturing, robotics, and precision engineering solutions. With over 60 years of global expertise and more than 50,000 machines installed worldwide, Phillips has built a reputation for solving the most complex manufacturing challenges.

As the distributor of Haas Automation for over 30 years and a partner to world-leading OEMs, Phillips empowers industries with advanced technologies in metal cutting, metal forming, additive manufacturing, metrology, robotics, and education. Supported by its Phillips 360 services team, customers benefit from a full spectrum of localized sales, training, spare parts, preventive maintenance, refurbishing, and automation solutions.

In the Middle East Headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE, with operations in Saudi Arabia, and Qatar Phillips Middle East is committed to delivering legendary value, continuous improvement, and future-ready solutions that help customers boost productivity, gain a competitive edge, and shape a smarter manufacturing tomorrow.

Contact Information

UAE: LIU 7, Warehouse 11, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai

KSA: P25, Modon 39th Street, 2nd Industrial City, Dammam

www.PhillipsCorp.com/middle-east

Marketingmena@phillipscorp.com