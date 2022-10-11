Philips’ comprehensive future-ready solutions are designed to make healthcare work better, while enabling inclusive, sustainable and resilient healthcare systems.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is pioneering purposeful partnerships embedded in future-ready solutions at Global Health 2022 (9 – 11 October 2022) in Riyadh.

At the heart of future-ready innovations and partnerships, Philips is enabling inclusive and resilient healthcare systems, while reducing the fraternity’s dependency on natural resources, to ensure sustainable care across the continuum – from healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment and home care.

“We know that health technology solutions have great potential to improve patient outcomes and care delivery, but technology is only as strong as the people behind it,” says Mohamed Sindi, CEO for Philips Saudi Arabia. “If these solutions are underpinned by long lasting expert partnerships, collaboration at the system level between all stakeholders including governments, public and private providers and healthcare payors, and continued investments in bringing the vision of healthcare transformation to life, progress and a positive impact is inevitable.”

Innovation at the centre of future-ready partnerships

By combining and leveraging advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions, Philips is continuously developing portfolios of scalable smart connected innovations that help to alleviate healthcare challenges, strengthen the health system and improve lives across the region.

A prime example is emerging smart technologies such as AI and machine learning that will increasingly shape the future of care. These technologies are the driving force behind innovative solutions – and have the potential to transform patient care, quality and outcomes.

Philips uses AI to turn data into actionable insights that enable more precise, predictive, personalised and accessible care across the continuum. This equips healthcare providers to do what they do best – prevent, diagnose, treat, and monitor – and helps people take better care of their own health and well-being.

Core to its innovation, Philips places a growing focus on the role that informatics plays in improving health outcomes and improving patient and staff satisfaction. Informatics is key to facilitating collaboration among caregivers and allowing a more complete view of the patient in order to support clinical decision making. Informatics is also the backbone of telehealth, which helps increase access to care as well as instrumental in improving operational efficiency.

Ultimately, planet- and people-conscience, interoperable and future-ready innovations will support healthcare partners to deliver against the quadruple aim: meeting the challenge of improving health outcomes, at a lower cost, while increasing patient and staff experiences.

“Philips has long been at the forefront of developing and deploying solutions that enable more precise, more predictive, more personalized and more accessible healthcare, while improving patient and staff experience,” says Sindi. “With the healthcare systems across the Middle East primed to undergo a radical transformation, we are excited co-create the future of patient-centric care to make the world healthier and more sustainable, which is our ultimate ambition.”

Global Health 2022 is taking place at the Riyadh International Convention Center from 9 - 11 October 2022. For more information, visit the Philips Global Health webpage and follow @PhilipsME on Twitter for live #GlobalHealth2022 updates.

