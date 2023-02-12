Aligned with Saudi’s Health Sector Transformation Program - Vision 2030, the integrated solution will particularly focus on localized practice, configurable workflows, data and service integrations

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, has entered into an agreement with Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, to adapt Philips EMR to provide a tailored electronic medical record (EMR) solution for the needs of healthcare providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Philips EMR offers one integrated solution across all care settings through a single platform and database that enables centralized management of clinical, operational and administrative processes. The capabilities of the platform will be combined with Wipro’s expertise in professional service delivery, as well as established patient administration and revenue cycle management systems designed for and delivered in the Kingdom.

At a time when medical practices face pressure to operate at peak efficiency, Philips and Wipro are collaborating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to drive sustainable digital transformation of healthcare, that will leverage international clinical best practices while complying with local practices and regulations. With this offering, which may be extended to other markets in the future, healthcare providers will gain access to market-leading complementary technologies and services to ultimately deliver better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience and lower the cost of care. It will particularly focus on supporting local clinical practice, configurable workflows, data and service integrations, and decision support in a bid to realize Saudi’s Health Sector Transformation Program - Vision 2030.

“As Philips, we have over 20 years’ experience in electronic medical records (EMR) solutions, which forms the basis of this sophisticated system that standardizes and centralizes processes for enhanced efficiency and outcomes,” says Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO of Philips Middle East, Türkiye & Africa. “Through this collaboration we will be able to offer our advanced Philips EMR solution to benefit healthcare providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, supporting improved patient outcomes and increased operational efficiency.”

“Wipro and Philips will deepen our existing relationship and equip healthcare providers in the Kingdom by offering a tailored solution that bolsters their digital capabilities to solve current key challenges and be future-ready,” said Sarat Chand, Managing Director - Benelux, Wipro Limited.

Philips EMR offers one integrated and comprehensive healthcare informatics system which helps to connect the dots across patient and operational data into one single record for healthcare professionals to help standardize and centralize processes for enhanced efficiency. This assists to keep pace with changes and addresses challenges in patient care and safety, hospital management, supply and financials to ensure the health system remains agile to guide medical outcomes and increase quality of care in the Kingdom.

As part of the agreement, Wipro and Philips will work together to extend, localize and integrate with Philips EMR solution, and further create dedicated assets, implementation, and a custom development practice for a comprehensive EMR for healthcare providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today’s announcement builds on the decade-long partnership between the two companies.

