Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Petromin Foton, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first showroom in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in its expansion under Petromin Corporation. This state-of-the-art facility in Riyadh is set to offer a comprehensive range of Petromin Foton vehicles, enhancing the brand's presence and commitment to the Saudi automotive market.

Mr. Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin Corporation, expressed his excitement about this new venture: "The launch of Petromin Foton's first showroom in Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to providing top-notch automotive solutions to our customers. This new showroom is a space for showcasing our vehicles and a symbol of our dedication to excellence and innovation in our products and services. We are proud to bring Petromin Foton's world-class vehicles closer to our customers in Saudi Arabia."

The showroom has advanced facilities, including a customer lounge for a comfortable and convenient experience.

In addition to the physical showroom, Petromin Foton offers an interactive online platform, allowing customers to browse vehicle models, and book test drives from their home. This digital initiative aligns with the brand's vision to integrate technology and convenience into its customer service approach.

This expansion reflects Petromin Foton's ongoing commitment to growth and excellence in the Saudi market. The company looks forward to further strengthening its regional presence and delivering innovative, high-quality automotive solutions to its valued customers.

For more information about the showroom and the range of vehicles and services, please visit https://petromin-foton.com/.

About Petromin Corporation

Petromin Corporation, with its rich history and expertise in the automotive industry, is a leading provider of integrated automotive solutions in the Middle East. The company is dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation, ensuring customer satisfaction through high-quality products and services.

About Foton:

Foton, the largest Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer in the world has carved a Global presence in the Commercial Vehicle Industry, focusing on producing high-quality Commercial Vehicles by forging strategic partnerships with Industry leading manufacturers such as Daimler (Mercedes-Benz), ZF Transmission and Cummins Engines to name just a few.

The partnership with Petromin presents a unique opportunity for Foton to deepen its roots in the Saudi market, benefiting from Petromin’s local expertise and market presence.