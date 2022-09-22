Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: With the global celebrations of the 50th anniversary of BMW’s iconic M series underway, Abu Dhabi Motors is dedicating the jubilee to the enthusiastic fans and drivers of the M, with a range of exclusive offers across its leading fleet.

In combining over five decades of fascinating history with the new era of ever-evolving powerful technologies, the iconic BMW M fleet was built on the passionate community centred around the most powerful letter in the world – M. Boasting a range of luxurious, powerful sports models that are suited to everyone’s needs, the M fleet represents unparalleled performance mastery across its leading range, with enticing offers to mark the celebrations now available at Abu Dhabi Motors for a limited time.

Valid until 31st October, drivers can avail a range of exclusive discounts across all BMW M Models and fully experience the unparalleled excellence of BMW’s extensive M fleet, available at Abu Dhabi Motors.

New drivers during this period will be eligible for further exclusive perks, including Complimentary Comprehensive Insurance, valid for one year, along with free registration and number plates for the first year to ensure drivers can focus on hitting the open road. Additional attractive benefits include the BMW Service Inclusive Package for up to 5 years or 100,000 KM* and the BMW Repair Inclusive Package covering drivers for up to 5 years or 200,000 KM*.

Adding to the celebrations, Abu Dhabi Motors is also offering complimentary delivery right to your doorstep in conjunction with this offer, with customers able to trade-in their BMW vehicle at a competitive rate as an additional option with their purchase.

Visit the Abu Dhabi Motors showrooms across the UAE to book your test drive today, and experience the performance mastery of the BMW M Fleet with these exclusive offers. For more information, please visit www.bmw-abudhabi.com/offers/50years-m/.

*Whichever comes first

*Terms and conditions apply

About Abu Dhabi Motors:

Abu Dhabi Motors is the exclusive importer for BMW, MINI, BMW ALPINA and the sole dealer for Rolls-Royce Motors Cars in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamid in Umm Al-Nar in a small showroom and workshop employing 24 people, and now celebrating their 35 years anniversary, Abu Dhabi motors has become the most successful BMW Group Importer in the Middle East and now employs over 750 people in 12 facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, amongst which we boast the largest BMW and the Rolls-Royce Showrooms in the world. Abu Dhabi Motors has been the top selling BMW Group importer in the Middle East for the past nine years, as well as the recipient of the ‘Global Excellence in Sales’ Award for “Leadership in Luxury Class”.