Global – Pepperstone, one of the world’s largest Forex and CFD brokerages, is excited to announce that - in partnership with cTrader, MetaTrader and TradingView - the brokerage has launched a 24-hour offering for CFD trading on US shares. This innovative service expansion allows traders to react to market-moving news and events whenever they occur, providing unparalleled flexibility and trading opportunities.

In today's fast-paced financial markets, significant news such as earnings reports from publicly listed firms or geopolitical developments can happen at any time, often outside of standard market hours. Pepperstone’s new 24-hour CFD trading on US shares offering ensures that traders can respond immediately to these events - capitalising on trading opportunities as they arise.

Pepperstone's CEO Tamas Szabo commented on the new expansion:

“One of the biggest risks equity traders face is gapping risk, when the exchange reopens, and 24-hour CFD trading on US shares helps mitigate that. This offering, and our continued partnership with cTrader, TradingView and MetaTrader, furthers our mission to empower traders with innovative and valuable trading solutions.”

Ilia Iarovitcyn CEO of Spotware Systems the financial technology provider behind cTrader commented on the new partnership:

“Partnering with Pepperstone to offer 24-hour CFD trading on US shares is an exciting development. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision to provide as many traders as possible with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed in today’s dynamic financial markets. We are proud to support this launch on the cTrader platform and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on traders worldwide.”

Convenient and Cost-Effective Trading

This offering is not only about flexibility but also about convenience. Traders around the globe can now engage in the US market at a time that suits their local time zone, making trading more accessible and manageable. This service includes some of the most popular and dynamic stocks, such as Nvidia, Tesla, and Apple, ensuring that clients have access to high-potential assets.

Pepperstone is committed to providing value to its clients, and this new offering underscores that commitment with costs as low as USD $0.02 per share and no minimum commission.

Platform Availability

Pepperstone is proud to be the only broker offering 24-hour CFD trading for US shares on both the cTrader and TradingView platforms, with the offering also available on MT5, ensuring clients have access to advanced trading tools and a seamless trading experience around the clock.

-Ends-

About Pepperstone

Pepperstone is one of the world’s largest forex brokers, trusted by over 400,000 traders globally and regulated by ASIC, SCB, FCA, DFSA, CMA, BaFin and CySEC.

Media Contact

hello@yourmindmedia.com

https://yourmindmedia.com/