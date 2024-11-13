Doha, Qatar: Pepperstone, a leading global Forex and CFD broker renowned for offering a wide range of trading assets including cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, stocks, currencies, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is celebrating a remarkable participation in highly anticipated Money Expo Qatar 2024. The event took place on November 6 and 7 at the prestigious Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), serving as a key opportunity for industry leaders and participants to converge in a dynamic environment.

Pepperstone has been awarded the “best partnership program’’ during participation in Money Expo Qatar 2024, which reflects its ongoing commitment to empowering traders throughout the MENA region through access to comprehensive trading tools, market insights, and an extensive range of trading assets. Known for its innovative approach and client-centric solutions, Pepperstone provides a platform where traders can explore opportunities in trading cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, stocks, currencies, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“Participating in Money Expo Qatar 2024 is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with the trading community of Qatar and all of the MENA region to share our expertise and empower all interested traders, regardless of their levels of expertise,” said James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Pepperstone. “We are dedicated to fostering growth, inspiring ambition, and providing resources that enable traders to succeed in a rapidly evolving international financial landscape.”

At the event, Pepperstone engaged with attendees through interactive sessions, workshops, and demonstrations that highlighted its market-leading offerings. Visitors to the Pepperstone booth had the opportunity to meet company representatives, gain firsthand knowledge of cutting-edge trading solutions, and discover strategies designed to navigate the complexities of today’s global financial markets with the help of technology, artificial intelligence and its outstanding human team’s expertise. These sessions provided valuable insights for both beginner and experienced traders looking to refine their skills and expand their portfolios.

“Money Expo Global has established itself as the ultimate destination for financial empowerment, attracting a diverse audience from LATAM, MENA, East Asia, and South Asia over the last years. We are proud to have earned this prestigious position after garnering over 35,000 visitors, featured more than 500 sponsors and exhibitors, and hosted 500+ expert speakers from 100 countries around the world.” Said Iys Michael Xuan Director of HQMENA “We are proud to say the 2024 Qatar edition offered outstanding opportunities for networking, education, and industry collaboration.”

Moreover, the event served as the first public event in the world to present Pepperstone’s Copy Trading Referrals Race to the Podium, an exciting new campaign for Introducing Brokers, who have a chance to compete by registering (until January 31st 2025) inviting their clients to copy trade to win exclusive prizes, including an all-inclusive trips to Australia with a day at VIP Formula 1 hospitality for the podium winners, among 3 more incredible F1 prizes.

As expected, Money Expo Qatar 2024 was a landmark event that transcended borders and created a collaborative space for professionals in the finance industry. Pepperstone thanks all traders, financial professionals, and enthusiasts who joined the team at Doha’s DECC, and who experienced firsthand the innovation and expertise that define the future of trading.

About Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a multi-regulated forex and CFDs broker providing trading services with forex, stocks, commodities and other asset classes. The company was founded in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia by a team of experienced traders with a shared commitment to improve the world of online trading. Trusted by over 400,000 traders around the world, and regulated by ASIC, SCB, CMA, CySEC, FCA, BaFin and DFSA, the company processes an average of US$12.55bn of trades every day, becoming one of the world’s largest forex brokers and earning multiple prestigious awards from Investment Trends, Deloitte and Compare Forex Brokers.

For more information, visit https://pepperstone.com

