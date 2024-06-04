The Orchard Place is a multi-building residential community that will see over 1,100 units at its completion; Modern European designs and a host of amenities to make this one of the most vibrant communities in JVC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Peak Summit Development announces the second phase of its highly demanded The Orchard Place, a Luxury European inspired residential community in the heart of Jumeirah VillageCircle, Dubai, following the complete sale of units in Tower A and B. Demand for the units was driven by the well-appointed living spaces, attention to detail and contemporary finishings, as well as the prime location of the community.

Tower C will have a height of 20 floors and offers 193 units including studios, 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, luxurious 2-storeypenthouses & townhouses with spacious terraces and private swimming pools, with units boasting impressive ceiling height of 3.5 meters. The anticipated handover date is the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Following the success of the previous launches, we are thrilled to launch Tower C at The Orchard Place, a European community focused on family-friendly facilities located in the very heart of the JVC and surrounded by the parks,” saidSergi Voronovych, CEO, Peak Summit Development. “The Orchard Place Tower C introduces a sophisticated blendof timeless Luxury European design and modern amenities and will continue to enhance and contribute to the elevated living standards of the community.”

Residents will enjoy exquisite facilities including a 25-meter sports swimming pool, a comprehensive wellness area complete with yoga, sauna, and steam rooms, and an exclusive outdoor cinema. Each home boasts high-qualitywooden flooring, European appliances, and thoughtful layouts to maximize living space. Additionally, the project willfeature an office block managed by The Place – leading high end serviced offices operator in GCC, ensuring high standards of service for both office and dining experiences.

The Orchard Place Tower C will use top-tier materials and smart home technologies. Otis elevators and Alumil facade are used to enhance building aesthetics and the overall tenant living experience. The selection of the project’s locationwas strategic, with five plots centrally located around the central circle of Jumeirah Village Circle, further enhancing the desirability of this property for families.

Residents will benefit from the projects strategic location offering easy access to all major roads like Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Sheikh Zayed Road, positioning residents just a short drive from iconic Dubailandmarks such as Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Airport, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. The Orchard Place proximity to top-notch educational, health, and culinary institutions further enhances its appeal for a sophisticated urban lifestyle.

Apartments are available on a flexible payment plan of 60/40. 60 percent payments during the construction and 40percent on handover. Units are a mix of studio, 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, townhouses & penthouses with prices starting at AED 687K.

Additionally, The Orchard Place offers fully furnished apartments with a two-year post-handover payment plan and 1%monthly payment options, providing flexible financial solutions to suit various

needs. To further enhance the living experience, a dedicated management company is available to assist international clients with property management, ensuring seamless and professional support.

-Ends-

About Peak Summit Developers

Founded in 2022, The Peak Summit Development is a pioneer in real estate development. Their journey is rooted in the traditions of European craftsmanship, innovation, and a deep respect for architectural legacy. Over the years, thedeveloper has meticulously crafted multiple luxury projects across Europe & UAE, each exemplifying their unwavering commitment to excellence seamlessly fusing European architectural style with a dedication to conservation.

Peak Summit Real Estate Development has established itself as a trustworthy developer, offering high- quality and innovative solutions in Dubai's real estate world. Their inaugural project The Place- an upscale chain of serviced offices across GCC region, a vibrant hub for professionals underscores their commitment to excellence and satisfying client needs at the highest level.

Inspired by the enduring charm of European architectural design, The Orchard Place beckons residents to indulge in a future that combines luxury, comfort, and style at Dubai's core.