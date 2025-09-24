Dubai, UAE - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced a commitment to invest $100 million throughout the Middle East and Africa, fueling innovation, supporting entrepreneurs, and driving inclusive economic growth in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital commerce regions.

This strategic investment will be deployed through a mix of minority investments, acquisitions, PayPal Ventures funding, people, and technology deployments that will help local businesses scale, unlock new opportunities for innovators, and bring millions more consumers and communities into the digital economy.

“The Middle East and Africa are home to some of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving businesses in the world,” said Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal. “By dedicating a $100 million investment to this region over the coming years, we’re investing in the technologies, partnerships, and solutions that will help entrepreneurs scale faster, expand their reach beyond borders, and unlock new opportunities for growth in the digital economy.”

The announcement follows the April launch of PayPal’s first regional hub in Dubai, a gateway designed to deliver global commerce capabilities to the region by providing businesses from large enterprises to small merchants with frictionless payments, robust security, and greater access to international markets.

This new $100 million commitment also builds on PayPal Ventures’ existing investments in some of the region’s most promising startups, including Tabby, Paymob, and Stitch, highlighting PayPal’s role as a long-term partner in shaping the future of digital commerce.

“This commitment underscores our dedication to expanding PayPal’s presence in the Middle East and Africa and our focus is to build stronger connections between local businesses and the global marketplace,” said Otto Williams, Senior Vice President, Regional Head and General Manager of PayPal Middle East and Africa. “We're focused on expanding our footprint in the region and ensuring millions of consumers and businesses can access more of the digital services they need to thrive.”

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

Media Relations Contact

mediarelations@paypal.com

PayPalMEA@edelman.com