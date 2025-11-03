Doha, Qatar – PayLater, Qatar’s first QCB-licensed, Shari’a-compliant Buy Now Pay Later provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ansar Gallery, one of the most reputed and trusted retail names in the Qatari market.

Through this collaboration, Ansar Gallery’s in-store customers will now have the ability to split their purchases into four equal, interest-free installments using PayLater. The partnership highlights PayLater’s mission to extend its ecosystem into leading retail categories, empowering shoppers at the point of sale with responsible, seamless, and secure financial solutions.

"Our partnership with Ansar Gallery, an iconic name in Qatar’s retail landscape, reflects PayLater’s role as an enabler of business growth in the market. By integrating our solution into its online platform, we are giving customers more flexibility and peace of mind, along driving higher sales conversion, stronger loyalty, and new opportunities for digital expansion.”

This milestone reinforces PayLater’s position as the only go-to BNPL solution in Qatar, expanding its reach to new sectors and meeting growing consumer demand for flexible and ethical payment options. By collaborating with Ansar Gallery, PayLater continues to play a central role in shaping the future of digital payments in Qatar.

