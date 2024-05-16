PayerMax, a global-payment solution provider, has taken the center stage as the Gold Sponsor at Seamless Middle East 2024 and showcased ways to seamlessly integrate financial services at the event. The event, renowned as the largest gathering in the digital commerce landscape, was held in Dubai from May 14 to 16, 2024.

PayerMax’s participation in the exhibition confirms its commitment to supporting companies by providing innovative solutions that contribute to developing the payment market in the Middle East, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing digital commerce. This is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda and national strategies related to the digital economy. The company seeks to contribute to achieving comprehensive digital transformation and technological development in the Emirate of Dubai.

During the exhibition, Fede Chen, Head of Global Business Development at PayerMax, highlighted the challenges facing merchants seeking to expand their payment options in emerging markets. His keynote presentation, titled “Boosting Business Globally: Beyond Payments,” addressed the financial risks associated with entering new markets, which may be exacerbated by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and expose traders to significant losses.

Chen also discussed the risks of non-compliance with local tax laws, which may lead to financial penalties. He noted that poor understanding of the purchasing behavior of consumers in these markets constitutes another obstacle. Inappropriate marketing campaigns for payment services may lead to unsatisfactory results. He stressed that PayerMax's solutions go beyond just providing basic payment services. They offer comprehensive, value-added solutions that help merchants navigate the complexities of the emerging market trading landscape and achieve success in today's competitive business environment, he said.

Marwan Nader, Director of Global Partnerships in MENA at PayerMax, participated in a panel discussion on the embedded finance era during the exhibition. He presented his insights on how PayerMax can enable embedded payments in the merchant journey by seamlessly integrating payment functionalities within merchant apps or their websites. This includes cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, and even cash payments in multiple countries, all within one integrated system. PayerMax aims to offer merchants convenient local payment methods and simplify the customer experience, he explained.

Seamless Middle East 2024 is a leading platform where latest innovations and solutions in the fields of payment, financial technology, and digital commerce are showcased. It included nine main themes: payments, financial technology, banking, identity services, cards, retail trade, digital commerce, home delivery services, and payment marketing.

The exhibition hosted more than 800 exhibitors from around the world, offering the latest products and services in these fields. The exhibition also included more than 800 expert and specialist speakers who shared their experiences and visions about the latest trends and factors affecting the market, as well as the technological solutions that shape the future of the fintech, retail, and digital commerce sectors.

Commenting on PayerMax’s participation in Seamless ME 2024, Fede Chen, Head of Global Business Development, said, “We are pleased to participate in this exceptional event as a gold sponsor, and we believe that our innovative solutions will contribute to enhancing the growth of companies in the region and achieving success in the growing world of digital commerce.”

He continued, “At PayerMax, we realize the im portance of the Middle East and North Africa region, and we affirm our commitment to developing innovative technologies that make it easier for companies and individuals to do their business. Our solutions aim to simplify payment procedures, seamlessly integrate financial services into daily life, and reduce the burden of financial operations on companies. This allows them to focus on their core tasks and achieve growth."

Chen stressed that PayerMax’s participation in the Seamless ME 2024 exhibition is an ideal opportunity to communicate with potential merchants and strengthen its relationships with current partners. He noted that it allows the company to showcase its innovations in the field of payment solutions to an audience of senior industry experts and specialists.

PayerMax is a prominent player in the field of payments globally and has extensive experience in providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of companies of different sizes. Its solutions enable them to simplify and accelerate their payment processes and improve the customer experience. This, in turn, contributes to increasing sales, improving business efficiency, and achieving sustainable profits.

