13 lucky winners will win a trip of a lifetime to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

The promotion will run for flights booked and travelled by 31st August 2022

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways passengers who are Visa cardholders in UAE, Kuwait and Oman, are being rewarded with the chance to win special savings and prizes, including a fantastic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ package thanks to Visa and Qatar Airways. The package includes match tickets along with 3-4 nights of hotel accommodation in Qatar. Some of the packages offered as prizes include airline tickets to / from Qatar. In time for making travel plans for this summer, the promotion also gives Visa card holders up to 12% discount for flight tickets booked from Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, UAE and Pakistan.

The offer will be valid for online bookings completed through www.qatarairways.com using the promotional code VISA22, payment made with Visa cards and travel starting within the campaign period. The promotion will be offered for all Qatar Airways-operated destinations subject to certain exclusions.

Qatar Airways VP Sales – Middle East, Levant, Caucasus and Pakistan, Mr. Dersenish Aresandiran, said: “The FIFA World Cup coming to Qatar this year is a major draw for passengers from all over the World. As the World’s Best Airline, we are delighted to be able to work with Visa to offer passengers the opportunity to join us here in Qatar for this extraordinary event.”

Madhur Mehra, Visa’s Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring for MENA, said: “As travel continues to reopen post-pandemic, this promotion is a great way to reward Qatar Airways passengers when they use their Visa card to book their travel. We are delighted to partner with Qatar’s national carrier to enrich Visa cardholders’ payment experiences with chances to win once in a lifetime and unique prizes.”

Qatar Airways is providing incredible travel options during Summer 2022 with flights operating daily from the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International, to its global network with a huge number of leisure choices. Whether passengers are seeking summer vacations including tranquil beach gateways, energetic city breaks, bold adventure destinations or incredible family and friend escapes, there is something for everyone.

The airline is providing global connectivity from more than 150 gateways worldwide to some of the most desired vacation destinations, whilst offering unparalleled comfort and exceptional service on board to give passengers an unforgettable journey.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ in the latest World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. The airline’s hub, HIA, was recently recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World 2021’, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways has become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

