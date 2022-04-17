Climate change and extreme weather have played a part in water shortage along with a lack of proper planning[1][2]

The Government of Tamil Nadu announced in 2019 that 24 districts in Tamil Nadu would be drought-hit[3]

Bahrain: A consortium of partners, Pavilion Renewables, Al Dur Power and Water Company, Hidd Power and Water Company, Low-Carbon energy Company ENGIE (AMEA), ENGIE Foundation, and Rotary Club of Manama have announced the signing of an agreement to provide clean drinking water to more than one thousand people from the Mattiyarendal district and surrounding villages, Tamil Nadu, a southern state of India. As part of their corporate social responsibility commitments and initiatives, all organizations are aligned to provide safe and clean drinking water to developing communities such as Mattiyarendal Village. The project will convert contaminated groundwater into potable (clean drinking) water following WHO standards and help address the increasing water scarcity issue the communities and people in Tamil Nadu are experiencing.

Ian Roos, CEO of Pavilion Renewables, said: "With growing concerns around climate change, organizations such as ours must be steadfast in delivering innovative solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions but at the same time deliver on sustainability goals, in particular goal 6 –"clean water and sanitation. One of our founding objectives is to provide water to those most in need, assisting developing communities that face water scarcity issues. Through innovative programs such as these, communities can ensure access to clean water through clean energy sources."

Jürgen De Vyt, CEO of Al Dur Power and Water Company, added: The need for clean, safe drinking water is imperative; it is a basic human right. Delivering clean and sustainable water resonates with ENGIE's purpose and is also fully supported by the goals and mission of the ENGIE foundation, i.e., to support innovative, philanthropic projects related to renewable and sustainable energy solutions. We are proud of this initiative and this collaboration."

The water purification system will clean up to 500,000 liters of contaminated water per day, using only wind and solar energy, at a very low maintenance cost of 100$ per year. The system is easily deployed to developing communities that face challenges of access to water through reduced energy demands and low waste output. The system can also be monitored and controlled remotely, to ensure its efficiency in serving the community.

Osama Almoayed, President of the Rotary Club Manama, said: Supporting communities has always been the mission of the Rotary Club Manama. Projects of this nature will increasingly ensure that we are advancing towards meeting sustainable development goals.

Headed: “The fathers of the Holy Cross Congregation in which the system will be handed over to, will ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the entire Mattiyarendal people, and supporting its many surrounding areas.

The collaboration agreement was signed in the presence of respective team members of all three organizations:

Mr. Ian Roos, CEO, Pavilion Renewables

Mr. Osama Almoayed, President of the Rotary Club of Manama (rotarymanama.org)

Mr. Jurgen De Vyt, CEO, Al Dur Power and Water Company and representatives of ENGIE

About Pavilion Renewables

Pavilion Renewables is a regional leader in providing energy, water, waste management, organic agriculture and decarbonization solutions through its subsidiaries, most notably Pavilion Energy and Pavilion Water.

Originating in 1988, Pavilion Renewables established its headquarters and main manufacturing operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2018. At Pavilion, we aim to create a positive impact environmentally and socially by reducing the global carbon footprint and providing access to clean, reliable, cost-efficient power and water with zero emissions.

About Rotary Club of Manama

Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) forms part of Rotary International, which is the world's first service club organization and includes over 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its inception in 1965, RCM members have been actively participating and organizing key community initiatives and projects, aiming to contribute towards societal needs and make a valuable addition to the development of the community.

About ENGIE Group

The ENGIE Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose ("raison d’être"), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.

Turnover in 2021: 57.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

