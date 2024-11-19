Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a landmark moment at the MENA Congress Retail in Riyadh, the leading retail technology developer Pathfinder Global and Azad Properties, an asset and property management company in Saudi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring the latest retail technology to the forefront of the GCC’s retail sector. The agreement, signed by Sadique Ahmed, CEO of Pathfinder Global, Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties, and Mohamed Alawi, Chairman of Azad Properties, will see the integration of Pathfinder’s innovative RetailGPT platform across Azad’s expansive portfolio of retail and commercial properties, including large lifestyle centres.

RetailGPT, developed by Pathfinder Global, is the first GenAI-enabled platform that seamlessly merges digital and physical retail environments, offering an unprecedented ‘phygital’ shopping experience. Through this collaboration, Azad Properties aims to set a new standard in consumer engagement and operational efficiency.

Sadique Ahmed, CEO of Pathfinder Global, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating: “We are excited to partner with Azad Properties to bring RetailGPT to the forefront of the retail market in the GCC. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the retail experience. RetailGPT will empower Azad Properties to offer personalised, seamless shopping journeys that meet the high expectations of today’s tech-savvy consumers.”

Ayman Al Burti, CEO of Azad Properties, emphasized the strategic alignment, commenting: “Adopting RetailGPT aligns perfectly with our strategy to innovate and provide exceptional value to our customers. This technology will enable us to transform our properties into smart shopping destinations, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business growth.”

Mohamed Alawi, Chairman of Azad Properties, added: “This collaboration with Pathfinder Global through RetailGPT is a pivotal step towards redefining the shopping experience in the region. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing our offerings, and integrating this advanced AI technology will set a new benchmark for retail in the Middle East.”

By implementing RetailGPT, Azad Properties will unlock the power of AI-driven insights to better understand customer behaviour, preferences, and shopping habits. The platform will enable personalized marketing campaigns and deliver enhanced shopping experiences tailored to individual customers, fostering deeper engagement and satisfaction. As the retail industry embraces digital transformation, this strategic partnership is expected to drive footfall and engagement across Azad’s retail platforms, contributing to the economic vibrancy of the GCC’s retail sector.

About Pathfinder

Since launching in 2000, Pathfinder has been at the forefront of retail technology, continuously innovating to deliver solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business success. With the launch of RetailGPT, Pathfinder reaffirms its commitment to pioneering the future of retail technology.

About RetailGPT

RetailGPT is a GenAI Platform designed to bridge digital and physical retail. Imagine you have a smart shopping buddy who knows exactly what you like, where to find it, and can even get you the best deals - that's what RetailGPT is like. It's a digital tool that makes shopping easier and more personalized for you, all through a simple prompt. https://pathfinder.global/RetailGPT

About Azad Properties

Azad Properties is an asset and property management company based in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2017, Azad specializes in the development and management of lifestyle retail, logistics, and other commercial properties. Managing a portfolio of 12 properties, Azad focuses on designing, developing, and managing innovative commercial, lifestyle, and logistics projects. By integrating cutting-edge solutions, Azad effectively serves and anticipates the needs of stakeholders, building a resilient, future-focused portfolio that delivers long-term profitability and value.