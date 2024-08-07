Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) announced the signing of a new partnership agreement aims at supporting community initiatives with a total value of AED 29.7 million to enhance community partnership and corporate social responsibility reinforcing the support needed to ensure stability and maintain well-being within the community.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Islamic Bank, a leader in providing Islamic financial services, to support our community initiatives, which reflects our commitment to building a cohesive and sustainable society that thrives to embrace prosperity and progress.

Al Khaja added, “This initiative highlights the spirit of giving back to the society, reinforces solidarity that distinguishes Dubai, and opens new horizons for the participation of the government and private sectors in achieving sustainable development and supporting the most needy segments of the society.”

Mr. Nawaf Al Rayssi, Director of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank, expressed the importance of this collaboration by emphasizing "This partnership agreement highlights the ongoing efforts of the Bank to enhance its role as a leading institution that supports the community and contributes to promoting sustainable development. Through this partnership, we seek to provide all the support and offer assistance to ensure their stability and well-being.”

Al Rayssi added; “Dubai Islamic Bank is always keen to participate in community events, support charitable initiatives and contribute to the well-being of the society. We strive to enhancing cooperation between various parties to achieve common goals and make a positive impact in the lives of individuals and communities”.

The establishment invites the public to visit its official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae to learn more about its services and continuous efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai.

-Ends-

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity aiming to provide housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai's citizens. It offers a range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering sector services, informational, smart services, and employee services. The establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence. It strives to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services, flexible policies, strategic partnerships, and optimal resource utilization.

For media inquiries:

Araxi Keoshgerian

CP UAE

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com