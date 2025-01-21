Dubai, UAE: Housez.ae is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI), Dubai’s leading real estate training provider. This partnership seeks to transform the UAE’s real estate landscape by combining Housez.ae innovative property platform with IEREI’s extensive expertise in real estate education and training.

A Shared Vision for Innovation

Housez.ae and IEREI share a common goal: to leverage innovative technology and essential practical education to enhance the real estate experience for both users and professionals. Through this collaboration, Housez.ae aims to simplify while providing verified, knowledgeable and experienced brokers from IEREI.

“This agreement marks a significant step toward our commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate sector,” said Waseem Hassan, Founder & CEO of Housez.ae. “By joining forces with IEREI, we are empowering users to navigate the real estate market with confidence, knowing they are working with registered and verified brokers who meet the highest professional standards.”

Enhancements to the Housez.ae Platform

Through this collaboration, Housez.ae will introduce several valuable enhancements:

Verified Brokers : Users will now have access to a list of brokers who have been verified by IEREI.

: Users will now have access to a list of brokers who have been verified by IEREI. Increased Trust : The endorsement of brokers by IEREI will further enhance user confidence in the agents they engage with on the platform.

: The endorsement of brokers by IEREI will further enhance user confidence in the agents they engage with on the platform. Educational Opportunities : Brokers will be informed about the latest courses and training programs offered by IEREI, promoting continuous professional development and keeping them at the forefront of the industry.

: Brokers will be informed about the latest courses and training programs offered by IEREI, promoting continuous professional development and keeping them at the forefront of the industry. Enhanced Awareness: Joint marketing efforts will raise awareness of Housez.ae’s unique offerings, attracting a more informed and engaged user base, while fostering closer relationships with brokers.

Looking Ahead

This strategic agreement reflects Housez.ae commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the competitive UAE real estate market. With IEREI’s support, Housez.ae is poised to offer a unique, trust-driven platform that combines the most advanced and innovative technology and high –quality education.

“The importance of this cooperation represents a significant step toward achieving our shared vision of developing the real estate sector," said Mohammad Mousa, CEO of IEREI

He added, “Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the concept of licensed and qualified brokers, ensuring they meet the highest standards. This will provide platform users with a unique and secure experience when engaging in the real estate market. It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of training and qualification, ensuring that every real estate broker is not only licensed but also possesses the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in Dubai’s competitive market. This partnership marks the beginning of a more transparent and innovative real estate environment.”

About Housez.ae

Housez.ae is a cutting-edge real estate portal dedicated to simplifying property search and transactions in the UAE. With a focus on advanced search technology, the platform connects property seekers with their ideal homes and empowers brokers with the tools to enhance their business operations. Scheduled to officially launch in February 2025, Housez.ae is poised to make a lasting impact on the UAE’s real estate landscape.

About Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI)

Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute is a premier real estate training institute based in Dubai, offering a range of accredited courses and programs designed to elevate the standards of real estate professionals. With a mission to embed state-of-the-art real estate knowledge across multiple interfaces, IEREI is committed to enhancing the capabilities and skill sets of real estate professionals in Dubai and beyond.