Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services, is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries, to introduce parking solutions across a number of master-planned communities in Dubai.

Key Takeaways

• Under the terms of the new agreement, Parkin will operate and manage c.29.6k paid parking spaces

• The initiative expands Parkin’s total developer-owned portfolio to c.50.4k( ) spaces, with a moderate impact on operational income from mid-Q3 2025

Through this agreement, Parkin will oversee the end-to-end management of parking operations, by deploying its advanced digital technologies, enforcement systems and real-time data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and optimise parking management across the designated areas. The implementation of controlled parking comes in response to increasing pressure on parking availability across key destinations.

By introducing a customer-centric and digitally enabled parking model, the collaboration is expected to create added value for Dubai Holding’s communities, enhancing space optimisation, accessibility, smart mobility and urban connectivity.

Parkin’s agreement with Dubai Holding reflects a shared commitment by both entities to invest in the infrastructure and technology needed to support a modern, efficient and user-friendly mobility system. The partnership aims to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance the day-to-day mobility experience for residents and visitors.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“This strategic partnership with Dubai Holding strengthens our presence in the private developer parking segment, enabling us to extend our market-leading parking solutions across key communities in the emirate, while delivering integrated urban mobility experiences that enhance our customers’ quality of life. The operational rollout will proceed in phases, fully aligned with Parkin’s rigorous operational standards and commitment to improving efficiency and day-to-day convenience. This collaboration represents a key milestone in Parkin’s expansion strategy and underscores our dedication to continue developing efficient, sustainable and resident-centric infrastructure in support of Dubai’s ongoing expansion.”

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 209k paid parking spaces, as at Q1 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.187k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.19k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 36m parking transactions in Q1 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio, supporting the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure / entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing / logistics and science.