Dubai, UAE – Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has launched Spots for Shops, a first-of-its-kind initiative that enables drivers to validate their Parkin parking fees through the Parkin app, simply by supporting neighbourhood small businesses - turning everyday parking stops into a new source of footfall, visibility, and support for the local businesses that give Dubai its character and keep its streets alive.



In a city where 90% of residents rely on private vehicles, one of the highest rates of car dependency in the world, parking shapes more than movement. Instead, it is an avenue that shapes where people stop, where they spend, and which businesses get seen. While large retail destinations benefit from abundant free parking that makes every visit easier, smaller neighbourhood businesses often rely on paid public spots right outside their doors, where even a quick stop can come with an added cost.



Spots for Shops helps close that gap.



Drivers can offset their parking fees through qualifying purchases at participating businesses, with the value credited directly back to their Parkin wallet. In doing so, the initiative brings the convenience of mall parking to the street - transforming routine parking from a cost into a practical incentive to stop, discover, and support the hidden gems tucked between the city’s better-known destinations.



How It Works:

Residents and visitors can park in any paid Parkin space near a participating business.

Customers are required to pay the applicable parking fees within their designated parking zone.

Make a qualifying purchase, based on the minimum spend set by the merchant.

Have your parking validated by the merchant through the Parkin app using the customer’s mobile number as a reference.

Cashback is credited instantly to the customer’s Parkin wallet.

From a morning latte to a quick haircut, or fashioning key duplicate to enjoying plate of butter chicken, Spots for Shops reframes everyday purchases as meaningful support for the entrepreneurs who keep Dubai’s neighborhoods vibrant, diverse, and distinctly local. Rather than asking people to change their habits, it makes what they already do more valuable for the businesses around them.



Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Osama AlSafi, Chief Operating Officer at Parkin said: “Small businesses play a vital role in Dubai’s economic landscape, and ‘Spot for Shops’ reflects how Parkin is reimagining parking as an enabler of urban mobility and local commerce. By seamlessly connecting parking with everyday retail experiences, we are making it easier for customers to access neighbourhood destinations while supporting local businesses and strengthening the wider ecosystem that drives the city’s growth.”



15 companies will be included in the first wave of participating businesses under ‘Spots for Shops’ pilot phase, with the redemption of parking to go live on the Parkin app in early May 2026.Through this initiative, Parkin is offering a digital-powered platform that enables small businesses to drive customer footfall by providing parking validation and cashback incentives to their customers through the Parkin wallet. Participating outlets will be responsible for delivering the cashback benefits directly to their customers and benefit from increased visibility and improved convenience, while residents and visitors gain easier access to neighbourhood destinations across the city.



The campaign was developed in collaboration with FP7 McCANN, with production by No Garlic No Onions and PR led by Burson. Commenting on the importance of the campaign, Federico Fanti, Regional Chief Creative Officer, FP7 McCann MENAT, said: “Dubai is a car-first city, so the parking spot became our canvas. It’s usually the most invisible moment in the day - you stop, pay, leave. With Spots for Shops, we turned that routine moment into a direct connection between people and the businesses around them. We didn’t ask for new behavior; we made existing behavior more meaningful.”



However, under Parkin, the initiative extends beyond transactions, with designated parking spaces set to feature bespoke artwork and messaging, turning nearby parking spots into striking street-level billboards that guide drivers towards participating small businesses and discoveries just steps away.



Businesses interested in participating in the initiative can visit Parkin’s website at www.parkin.ae/spots-for-shops. To stay updated on ‘Spot for Shops’ and discover the small business stories powering Dubai, follow Parkin’s social channels and download the Parkin app for more information.



Please find a selection of campaign images and assets here.



About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year-end 2025.



Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls.



Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.



By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025.



Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.



About FP7 McCANN

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7 McCANN is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no 1 agency in the UAE according to Cannes Global Ranking Report 2025, no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for nine consecutive years, receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and recognised as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2025.



FP7 McCANN is part of McCann, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group – part of Omnicom.



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