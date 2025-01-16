Dubai, UAE: Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, and ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to revolutionise the provision of automotive services for consumers across Dubai.

Signed at the 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) by Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin and Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director of ENOC Retail, the agreement paves the way for seamless integration of essential mobile automotive services, leveraging both companies' strengths and digital platforms.

This strategic partnership will introduce a comprehensive suite of automotive service solutions at select Parkin locations, providing unparalleled customer convenience, enhanced by on-the-go essentials from ZOOM stores. ENOC Group will offer a range of car care and maintenance services, including car washing, mobile refuelling, engine oil changes, tyre checks, battery inspections and other essential maintenance services, conveniently provided at select Parkin locations.

The collaboration will integrate the companies' respective mobile applications and digital wallets, enabling customers to book automotive services through either platform. This integration will offer a unified and user-friendly digital experience, complete with booking management features, real-time status updates and secure in-app payment options.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

"This pioneering partnership with ENOC Group demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the lives of Dubai’s residents, while aligning with the government's vision for a smart and sustainable city. By bringing essential automotive services directly to our customers and streamlining the process through accessible, integrated technology, we are creating a more efficient and convenient car maintenance experience, saving valuable time and contributing to a smoother flow of traffic in Dubai."

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said:

“The partnership with Parkin significantly advances ENOC Group's strategy to drive innovation in Dubai’s dynamic mobility sector and leverages digital solutions to enhance the customer journey. Our integrated mobile platforms will create new opportunities for growth and empower customers with unprecedented convenience, streamlining access to a wide range of automotive services.”

As Dubai continues to advance its position as a global hub for innovation and smart living, this innovative collaboration underscores the city’s commitment to delivering forward-thinking lifestyle solutions while contributing to creating a more connected and digitally empowered community.

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, operating approximately 228k paid parking spaces. Parkin has a monopoly on Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the total on and off-street paid parking market.

Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.180k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.24k spaces) and provides barrierless parking for Majid Al Futtaim across three malls (c.21k spaces). Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 95m parking transactions during 9M 2024.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About ENOC Group

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com