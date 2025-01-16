Cairo, Egypt – PARAGON Developments is thrilled to announce its win at the ACE Awards 2025, hosted by Invest-Gate at The St. Regis Cairo. The company’s flagship project, PARAGON 1, was honored with the prestigious “Administrative Project of the Year” award. This recognition highlights the project’s groundbreaking contribution to Egypt’s real estate sector.

PARAGON 1, located in the New Administrative Capital, stood out as a strong candidate being a dynamic hub tailored to meet the needs of modern entrepreneurs. Spanning a built-up area of 23,316 square meters across seven floors, the project is designed to foster productivity, collaboration, and well-being. Its thoughtful design incorporates ample natural light and a spacious atrium to create a calm and inspiring environment. This is in addition to PARAGON Hub, a dynamic social space that provides members with opportunities to connect outside their workspaces. Cutting-edge features include IoT-enabled systems for seamless operations, a smart Building Management System to optimize energy efficiency, and over 150 underground parking spaces equipped with EV charging stations and storage facilities. By integrating sustainability, technology, and user-centric design, PARAGON 1 sets a new standard for administrative projects.

Commenting on this spectacular achievement, Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON Developments, stated: “Winning the ACE Award for ‘Administrative Project of the Year’ is a profound recognition of Paragon’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. At Paragon, we are driven by a vision to redefine workspaces through cutting-edge technology, sustainable solutions, and human-centric designs that inspire success and elevate productivity. This achievement underscores our commitment to setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector, with every Paragon building seamlessly integrating intuitive systems that enhance efficiency, prioritize comfort, and empower the well-being of our occupants.”

The ACE Awards, organized by Invest-Gate, celebrate Acknowledgement, Contribution, and Excellence in Egypt’s real estate sector. The event ensures the most deserving projects are recognized by involving industry professionals in the voting process, fostering transparency and credibility. Invest-Gate has positioned itself as Egypt’s leading real estate think tank, providing stakeholders with the latest market insights and addressing challenges through over 20 roundtables and initiatives with top executives and decision-makers.

About Paragon Developments:

Paragon Developments is a leading Egyptian developer with extensive experience and a proven track record of achievements. The company delivered its "Paragon 1" project in the Financial District of the New Administrative Capital, which will be up and running by 2025, with 80% of the project's sales coming from abroad, reflecting the company's strategic focus on attracting foreign investors and expatriates. Paragon has launched three projects in the Egyptian market with a total built-up area of 120,000 square meters, aiming to reach a developed area of 1 million square meters by 2025.