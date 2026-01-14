The brand’s E-Series, V-Series, and P-Series cameras, supported by a powerful enterprise-grade NVR and VMS platform, focus on AI-driven intelligence, cybersecurity, system resilience, and open architecture integration.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic announced the introduction of its most comprehensive smart surveillance ecosystem to date at Intersec 2026. Designed with purposeful innovation and trusted Japanese reliability, the comprehensive CCTV ecosystem for sustainable and safemart cities of the future.

Panasonic’s showcase at the event is the next-generation CCTV portfolio featuring the E-Series, V-Series, and P-Series cameras, supported by a powerful enterprise-grade NVR and VMS platform. Together, they form an end-to-end, AI-enabled video intelligence ecosystem engineered to deliver cybersecure, reliable, and scalable surveillance across commercial, residential, and industrial use cases.

The new cameras ecosystem is designed to meet diverse operational requirements, with the E-Series bringing the smart, simple, and scalable option for everyday security needs across retail, hospitality, and small businesses. Meanwhile, the V-Series offers intelligent imaging by delivering smart analytics, true-colour imaging, and reduced false alarms for dynamic environments such as malls, schools, and residential communities. In addition, P-Serie offers comprehensive performance intelligence for critical environments, purpose-built for large-scale and high-risk operations with thermal imaging, high-speed ANPR, face recognition, and precision PTZ solutions capable of operating in extreme conditions.

Panasonic is introducing ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and Thermal Camera technology into its surveillance portfolio for the first time in the P-series. These advanced capabilities expand Panasonic’s reach into high-security, critical infrastructure, and specialised applications, enabling proactive threat detection and enhanced situational awareness.

Commenting on the participation at the event, John Hardy, COO, Panasonic Middle East and Africa (PMMAF), said: “Intersec is among the leading platforms for Panasonic to engage with regional partners, customers, and industry leaders. As security requirements continue to evolve with the advent of AI, smart infrastructure, and cyber threats, the physical security market in the region is expected to reach USD 121.3 billion by 2031. Our participation reaffirms our commitment to the Middle East and Africa, and our leadership in delivering trusted, AI-enabled security solutions that support smart cities, critical infrastructure, and connected communities across the region.”

Visitors at the event can experience Panasonic’s surveillance portfolio in action as a connected ecosystem that includes both hardware and software demos. Also displayed is Panasonic’s IP Video Intercom solutions, designed to enable smarter and more convenient home and building security. Offering clear video communication, fast mobile access, and seamless integration with modern smart networks, the solutions provide effortless visitor management while enhancing everyday safety, comfort, and confidence.

Talking about the solutions at the event, Carl Pocknell, Head of System Solutions and Communications Division, PMMAF: “By unifying surveillance, analytics, recording, and communication into a single ecosystem, Panasonic enables organisations to move from reactive monitoring to proactive, insight-led security operations. Delivering exactly what security today demands intelligence, reliability, and trust. Our solutions demonstrate.”

At the event, Panasonic is emphasising its focus on AI-driven intelligence, cybersecurity, system resilience, and open architecture integration.

Visitors to Intersec 2026 can experience Panasonic's latest security innovations firsthand at the stand.