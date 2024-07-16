Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), has announced the opening of its Innovative Customer IAQ Experience Zone Center in Dubai. Launched in partnership with Al Futtaim Panatech and in collaboration with Rising Sun Electricals Trading LLC, the new technology hub features an expansive showcase of Panasonic’s industry-leading indoor air quality solutions in a hands-on setting. The Center, inaugurated on 13 July, offers customers the opportunity to experience the brand’s IAQ innovations, as well as interact with in-house experts so they can gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest Panasonic technologies.

Panasonic, building on its long history of innovations, has been at the forefront of enriching people’s lives around the world with quality air. The opening of the Experience Center highlights the company’s ongoing investment in the region, where Panasonic is particularly focused to expand its Ventilation Fan business in the UAE market.

“The launch of our first-ever IAQ Experience Zone Center marks a significant milestone for us,” said PEWMEA Sales Director, Sudesh Unni. “At Panasonic, our focus has always been helping customers live better and healthier lives, and an integral part of this is developing unique IAQ technologies that sense and reduce hazardous substances in the air we breathe. With this innovative facility, we hope to be able to strengthen our efforts of promoting wellbeing with quality air. This is also our own little way of supporting the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031. We hope to see this as a venue to educate more people not only on the importance of the quality of the air we breathe, but also on how to leverage our IAQ innovations and help them optimize their spaces for a more productive and happier life.”

Yasuhiro Kawasaki, IAQ General Manager, PEWMEA, meanwhile, expressed pride in joining forces with Al-Futtaim Panatech and Rising Sun Electricals Trading for this launch. “The Experience Center is perfectly aligned with our continuous efforts of strengthening relationships with customers and industry partners. We are pleased to have created a space in which we can nurture these relationships – engage with clients and partners to expand Panasonic IAQ product awareness in the country and work together to achieve healthier, smart and sustainable living and working spaces. To be have the support of Al-Futtaim Panatech and Rising Sun Electricals Trading on this venture is inspiring because it combines the strengths of Panasonic’s world-class innovations with our partners’ expertise and long-standing reputation in the market,” Mr. Kawasaki stated.

George Alexander, General Manager, Al-Futtaim Panatech, added, “We are excited about growth opportunities in the local IAQ market, especially with people becoming more conscious about the importance of healthier spaces. The IAQ Experience Zone Center will serve as a dynamic hub not only for end-users but also for architectural and design professionals, contractors, and other professionals in the built environment and health space. We are confident that the center will facilitate more conversations with our customers on healthy IAQ and its benefits, and thus allow us to share our expertise in the market.” Al-Futtaim Panatech is the sole distributor of the Panasonic brand in the UAE.

Also echoing the same sentiments is Akbar Hussain, Rising Sun Electricals Trading LLC. “We have always regarded our customers and partners as vital members of the Rising Sun Electricals family. Having this multi-functional facility in our space strengthens that value as it helps us widen our horizons, allowing us to expand our offerings of immersive Experience Centers with Panasonic’s latest IAQ solutions zone now in our hub. The Panasonic IAQ Experience Zone Center has been designed to inspire purposeful innovation to embrace healthier built environments through experiential product demos and informed interactions with our in-house experts. It’s a holistic experience that also showcase a broad spectrum of who we are as a company, and we are definitely pleased to be a part of this initiative,” Mr. Akbar said.

Rising Sun Electricals Trading is regarded as one of the biggest electrical trading businesses in the Gulf. The company’s operation in Al Quoz has gained enviable reputation for pioneering an immersive experience zone where brands intersect with businesses.

The Panasonic IAQ Experience Zone Center is located at Rising Sun Electricals Trading LLC, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, UAE, and features a robust range of the latest IAQ offerings from Panasonic. The Center is open from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Mondays through Saturdays.

PEWMEA is focused on elevating the quality of living environments. In addition to cutting-edge IAQ solutions, PEWMEA also offers electrical construction materials and a wide array of products such as wiring devices, LED Lamps and Fixtures, Fire Alarm System, KNX Home Automation, Solar Systems, Switchgears, Conduit Pipes, and much more.

-Ends-

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF):

Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) are the regional Headquarters, all functions related to Sales and Marketing, Supply chain and Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions under the brand name Panasonic are handled by PMMAF. The vision at PMMAF is to be the No 1 Customer-centric Company and No 1 Customer-preferred brand in the Middle East and Africa region. PMMAF website: http://www.panasonic.com