Panasonic to open new state-of-the-art Regional Parts Center; Second edition of the Panasonic Influencer Affiliate Program set to launch

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) has revealed that it will accelerate its growth strategy for the MEA region. Underpinned by the brand’s inspiring new global motto — Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow. — Panasonic laid out its plans on expanding its regional market share, eyeing double-digit revenue growth for 2023, as it continues to strengthen its commitment to cater to the evolving customer demands for its industry-leading products and solutions.

The announcement was made during Panasonic’s annual regional convention held in Dubai, which also saw the global electronics giant reveal its business performance for the previous year. In FY2022, Panasonic marked tremendous growth across categories, particularly on its Health and Hygiene related consumer appliances. Among the brand’s top-performing solutions last year include: the Garment Steamer, which achieved 148% growth; the Nanoe Hair Dryer and Hair Care Products, which registered a growth rate of 147%; the Healthy Air Frying Microwave Ovens, which recorded a remarkable growth rate of 194%; and, the new Bagless Canister and World's First Detachable eXtreme Series Tank vacuum cleaner models, with an impressive growth rate of 145%.

Additionally, the Nanoe-X and R32 refrigerant Residential Air Conditioner range introduced last year in GCC countries, performed well particularly in the Omani market where it registered an exceptional 201% growth. Nanoe-X is Panasonic’s latest patented purification technology capable of inhibiting 99.99% of bacteria and virus. On the other hand, R32 is an eco-friendly refrigerant which is energy efficient and has lower global warming and ozone depletion potential. Moreover, a number of Panasonic’s other cutting-edge technologies gained considerable popularity in 2022, including the bacteria-eliminating Abaya Wash Washing Machines, TVs equipped with HEXA chroma drive and HDR technology, and the "NutriTa Freeze" refrigerator series, which preserves food hygienically with its quick-freezing feature.

For 2023, Panasonic is emphasizing anew its commitment to the region with focus on key markets expansion, further investments in R&D to develop locally-fit products and solutions, as well as stepping up sustainability initiatives. Another major component of the brand’s strategic plan for this year is the launching of the second edition of the Panasonic Influencer Affiliate Program (PIAP), an online initiative in which Panasonic partners with social media influencers to promote increased engagement with its customers, while empowering more consumers to live their best.

Mr. Hiroyuki Shibutani, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF), said: “Based on recent reports from the International Monetary Fund, the global economy faces a significant slowdown in activity, nonetheless, prospects up to next year for the Middle East and Africa remain positive. This is great news and brings us further optimism to serve the regional market. We aim to align our strategies and offer cutting-edge technologies keeping the needs of our customers in mind.”

Among Panasonic’s strategic mission is to cater to growing market demand for cutting-edge technologies, this in light of rapid urbanization and smart city plans happening across the MEA region. “Since its founding, Panasonic has consistently valued its commitment to innovation, quality, reliability, and efficiency. We do see a lot of opportunities as the region transforms into highly-urbanized, smart cities. We are confident that our innovations will meet the growing demand of consumers as regards their smart living aspirations. Consistent with our Brand action slogan ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.’, we will provide solutions that make life safer and healthier especially for the future generations, all while pushing forward our mission to build a greener planet for a more sustainable tomorrow,” Mr. Shibutani added.

Raising the bar for excellent customer service

Focused on executing its growth strategy, Panasonic continues to find ways to deliver on its promise of seamless customer experiences. The opening of the brand new PMMAF Regional Parts Center in Dubai is seen to boost the company’s mission to ensure an effective response to customer needs. This state-of-the-art facility will guarantee that there are optimal parts in storage to supply each dealership and service center, therefore reducing overall repair time for customers. Meanwhile, the conduct of the Panasonic Customer Service Strategy Conference will once again tackle the brand’s action plan and strategies for the year ahead to keep pace and engage more closely with its customers. Hosted by PMMAF’s Customer Service Division, the conference will also feature the 12th Regional Technical Olympics, a repair skill competition conducted for the service technicians representing Panasonic’s Middle East Service Partner Companies. The Technical Olympics aims to discover Super Technician winners, who will be distinguished for their outstanding display of technical expertise and proficiency in repairing Major Domestic Appliances (Washing Machine and Air Conditioner). The skill-building initiative will also honor STAR Service Competition Awardees to commend those who demonstrated outstanding performance towards achieving service excellence in the year 2022.

Panasonic Influencer Affiliate Program (PIAP)

Building upon its successful inaugural run, PIAP is back to boost Panasonic’s continuous effort to advance customer communication. A competition open to social media influencers based across the Middle East, PIAP aims to partner with digital content creators who can use their passion in creating content to engage, educate and empower their community about Panasonic innovations. The competition is open to health, wellness, lifestyle, beauty, food/cooking, tech or fitness social media influencers with 10,000 and above followers on Instagram and/or TikTok at the time of participation. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 25 PIAP applicants will be shortlisted, each of whom will be provided with the latest Panasonic products to review in order for them to share their experience and create posts that will help spread the word about Panasonic’s technology. From the 25 PIAP members, five influencers who have earned the highest social media engagement rate on their posts will be conferred the Panasonic Middle East & Africa ‘Influencer of the Year’ Award.

New Products and Solutions Unveiled

Panasonic continues to strengthen its R&D not only to enhance its competitiveness, but more importantly to develop products and solutions that meet local needs. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 92 new products to support this mission in 2023, and therefore continue to elevate the value of living/working space aligned with its core mission to contribute to the overall wellbeing of people, society, and the planet.

Highlighting the values of its inspiring new corporate slogan ‘Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow.’; Panasonic has developed three pillars to support customer wellbeing – Outer Wellbeing, Inner Wellbeing, and Spatial Wellbeing –, resulting in products that make a significant contribution to people's lives.

Under the pillar of Outer Wellbeing, Panasonic offers beauty and grooming products from the Personal Care range which will be expanded this year with new category additions such as Bikini Trimmer for women and the revolutionary modular personal care system ‘Multishape’ for men. Outer Wellbeing also includes Garment Steamers, as well as the Abaya Wash washing machines – known for exceptional fabric care abilities and added benefits in terms of improving the hygiene which will enable up to 99.99% bacteria removal. Outer Wellbeing is all about innovations that ensure cleanliness and hygiene and that people’s physical appearance and health management are in the best possible condition.

For Inner Wellbeing, main focus is promoting healthy eating lifestyle through products designed for convenient and nutritious cooking. Under Inner Wellbeing, Panasonic also offers solutions that optimises the storage and freshness of food. Included in this category are the brand’s expansive range of kitchen appliances – such as slow cooker, food processors and blenders, as well as microwave ovens, refrigerators and water dispensers. The category will expand with new model upgrades.

Spatial Wellbeing aims to create hygienic and comfortable homes ideal for health and relaxation. Residential Air Conditioners equipped with Panasonic’s unique NanoeTM X and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, vacuum cleaners, and TVs for immersive entertainment are among the products included under this category.

Globally-trusted for its cutting-edge technologies and strong emphasis on Japanese quality, Panasonic continues to uphold the highest standards of safety, durability, efficiency, and effectiveness through rigorous testing and stringent quality assurance checks for its products and solutions.

The event, attended by more than 300 business associates from over 20 countries and media, also featured a showcase of Panasonic’s expansive range of products in the AC, AV, Kitchen & Home Appliances and Health & Beauty.

