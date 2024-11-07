Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, has marked significant progress in the development of Palm Jebel Ali in 2024, with the project progressing at pace meet 2025 milestones.

The development masterplan was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in May 2023, who said at the time; “Palm Jebel Ali will further strengthen our urban infrastructure and consolidate the city’s emergence as one of the world’s leading metropolises. This new groundbreaking project reflects our strategic development plan centred on raising the quality of life and happiness of residents.”

The Palm Jebel Ali area received further recognition this year when His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the master plan for the 6.6 kilometre development of Jebel Ali Beach. The project includes a five-kilometre sandy beach, to be developed by Nakheel, as well as a 1.6-kilometre-long Mangrove Beach, to be developed by Dubai Municipality.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said; “At Nakheel we believe in developing dreams, inspired by the vision of our leaders and the hopes of our people. The rapid progress we are currently witnessing on ground at Palm Jebel Ali is testimony to the grand success of our key partnerships and our joint endeavours to ensure we deliver on our commitments.”

After the masterplan was revealed, the first phase of villas and plots on Palm Jebel Ali launched in late 2023 sold out in record time, underscoring the immense appetite in the marketplace for waterfront properties, which Nakheel is renowned for delivering. Several leading international and regional architectural firms have worked to create villas which celebrate the connectivity between the indoor and outdoor lifestyles that residents will enjoy on Palm Jebel Ali.

In May of this year, the contact was awarded for the construction of a new road serving the central portion of Palm Jebel Ali and work has already significantly progressed. The contract was awarded to DBB Contracting LLC. Established by the Dutco Group, DBB Contracting LLC and Dutco Construction Co. LLC are one of the leading civil and marine contractors in the UAE. When completed, the new public access road will offer a beautifully landscaped and convenient path, spanning nearly 6 kilometres, leading directly on to Palm Jebel Ali.

In August 2024, Nakheel awarded an AED 810 million contract for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali to Jan De Nul Dredging LTD. and work has already commenced on the dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, directly supporting the construction of villas across all fronds. The first eight fronds of the project are expected to be site-ready by the first quarter of 2025, allowing for the commencement of villa infrastructure and civil works.

The pace of the development of Palm Jebel Ali has accelerated further during Q3 and Q4 of 2024, with significant contracts awarded to renowned regional and international construction specialists.

Three major contracts were awarded in October, collectively valued at more than AED 5 billion, for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, scheduled for completion by late 2026. The contracts, awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC), marked a significant milestone in the ongoing development of this landmark waterfront destination in Dubai. It includes the construction of 723 luxurious Beach Collection and Coral Collection villas with exclusive beach frontage across six fronds in addition to the comprehensive development of world-class infrastructure and vibrant public spaces within the respective fronds on Palm Jebel Ali.

To ensure a steady supply of power to the development, Nakheel announced in October their partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for the development of two substations on Palm Jebel Ali, valued at AED 270 million. The construction of the two substations, set to feed the power requirements of a major portion of Palm Jebel Ali, is scheduled to be completed in line with the delivery of the luxury villas.

In line with Nakheel's award-winning projects, crafted to inspire and endure for generations, Palm Jebel Ali is more than just a development. The project symbolises a journey of innovation and inspiration, reflecting Nakheel’s vision and also the ambition of the emirate.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, and it marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The landmark development is designed with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Residents and visitors will enjoy an abundance of recreational spaces, catering to a diverse array of lifestyles and interests with a focus on smart city technologies and sustainable practices.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.