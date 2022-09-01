Doha- Qatar: ‘Padra Medical Center’, part of Fakhraei Medical Group, the largest hair transplant clinic in the world, announced the official opening of their 8th branch worldwide and the first Padra Clinic in Qatar located in eighteen tower at Lusail Marina.

The opening ceremony, held in the presence of several dignitaries and media representatives, was inaugurated by Mr. Farhad Fakhraei, Padra CEO in charge of Padra Clinic in Qatar and Mr. Hadi Fakhraei, Padra CEO. This opening marks the Group’s eighth clinic worldwide and reiterates its commitment to expanding across the region and meeting the needs of the Qatari market, as it will be the first of its kind in Qatar.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Farhad Fakhraei, said: "We are pleased to open our eighth branch worldwide and first in Qatar. Through the opening of this clinic, we aim to meet the market’s needs and provide residents with a convenient solution to hair transplant at the hands of the world’s most skilled doctors.” He added: “We look forward to welcoming our clients in Qatar, and will continue to expand our network to meet the growing demands for such services through opening new branches across the US, Canada and Spain.”

Padra Clinic provides long-standing innovations in hair transplantation solutions, using the most advanced devices and latest technologies including Nano Micro Technology for modern extraction, found exclusively at all Padra branches. The clinic will also host highly specialized doctors and technicians that brought with them decades of experience.

The Padra Clinic for Hair Transplant focuses exclusively on the art and science of hair transplantation to serve the largest possible number of clients with the best technology and fastest results. The clinic has delivered over 600,000 successful hair transplant operations across all its branches since its establishment.

About Padra Clinics

‘Padra Medical Center’, part of Fakhraei Medical Group, was launched in Iran in 2000 and in a few years, it was able to become a leader in the market. Then, in 2010, Padra clinic opened in Kuwait providing the best hair treatment and adopting the latest Hair Loss treatment methods (Nano Micro Technology).

Following the success of Kuwait and Dubai Branches, Fakhraei Medical Group Decided to expand their reach and offer their services in Qatar.