Abu Dhabi & Dubai, UAE: P4ML, a UAE-headquartered Future100 company in Data Driven Health Intelligence (DDHI) with deep Irish biopharma roots, today announced OMICAssist, a national multi-omics and precision health engine that will create 100 new high-skilled jobs across Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next five years.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: “The launch of OMICAssist by P4ML, one of our Future100 companies, demonstrates the key role that high-potential startups play in accelerating the UAE’s transition toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy. By advancing multi-omics and precision health capabilities, P4ML is not only driving innovation in one of the most promising sectors of the future economy but is also creating high-skilled opportunities that strengthen our talent landscape. Furthermore, its decision to anchor this platform in the UAE and use the country as a launchpad for expansion across EMEAI, the United States, and China underscores the strength of our business environment and the UAE’s appeal to pioneering startups and scaleups from around the world. We are proud to see Future100 companies deliver transformative solutions that reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in innovation and advanced industries.”

The announcement follows P4ML’s participation in the “Run with the Minister” event at Kite Beach, Dubai, held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 – 2025 edition. OMICAssist is a central pillar of P4ML’s strategy to use the UAE as a springboard for expansion across EMEAI, the US, and China.

OMICAssist is a five-year Regional MultiOmics and precision health programme designed to: Conduct a large scale, cross-sectional, population-based assessment of sarcopenia (the age-related loss of muscle mass, strength, and physical performance) and its association with participation in the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge. Deliver personalised fitness and nutrition insights, identify disease risk factors, and provide actionable health recommendations. Generate Real-world evidence (RWE), Intellectual property (IP), and In-country value (ICV), while building national capability in MultiOmics, artificial intelligence (AI), and clinical research.

Patrick J. Moloney, Founder of P4ML, said:

“OMICAssist is about establishing a new global benchmark for personalised medicine from within the UAE. By combining MultiOmics, advanced analytics, and real-world longitudinal data, we can better understand disease biology, accelerate diagnostics and therapeutics, and contribute to a cross-sectional population evidence base.”

The initiative supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for precision health, MultiOmics, and regulatory innovation. P4ML aligns itself with the priorities of entities such as the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and the HELM Centre/Cluster in Abu Dhabi, particularly in regulatory excellence, data governance, workforce competency, and advanced therapy readiness.

P4ML continues to connect health innovation with youth engagement:

Patrick J. Moloney, Founder of P4ML stated:

“At UNTOLD Dubai’s Mega Festival, P4ML turns heads because we are the first organisation globally, bringing real science, real data, and real health insights into the heart of a festival.

We educate and personalise recovery insights, such as hydration and rest, that festivalgoers feel.

It’s disruptive because it’s not gimmicks - it’s clinical-grade science deployed in a way that’s exciting, shareable, and impossible to ignore. P4ML becomes the backstage pass to your own biology, transforming a festival moment into a health experience people talk about long after the music stops.”

P4ML is the first EMEAI technology partner in BeginNGS, the world’s largest newborn screening/largest pharmaceutical consortia focused on rare disease and rapid newborn genetic screening. This partnership enables the creation of high-impact employment and development of new skills across EMEAI-led roles in bioinformatics, biomarker discovery, data governance and trusted research environment (TRE). P4ML is building a triple-helix innovation model that will attract global pharmaceutical biotech and proven technology transfer know-how.

Operating at the intersection of government, academia, and industry, P4ML is building a trusted Ireland–UAE biotech Landbridge that attracts global biotech, pharma, and health-tech investment.

Patrick J. Moloney added:

“Over the past seven years, P4ML has accelerated Cross-regional programmes that integrate Innovation, health and performance. Through platforms such as Future100, Investopia, Dubai Future Accelerators, Area 2071, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, the creation of 100 new high-skilled jobs is fully aligned with national economic diversification and future-readiness goals. We are a proud future 100 company, expanding internationally from the United Arab Emirates across EMEAI, the US, and China, demonstrating how integrative health & wellness innovation can deliver measurable economic, societal, and knowledge-based impact.”

About P4ML

P4ML, a Future100 UAE company with Irish roots, is a technology and implementation partner in precision medicine. Drawing on Ireland’s deep scientific expertise, P4ML combines data governance, trusted research environments, and mass spectrometry-based multi-omics to advance newborn screening and rare disease management. P4ML accelerated through the Dubai Future Foundation, and are a proud alumni member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid innovation fund (MBRIF).

