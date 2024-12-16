Dubai, UAE: Procter and Gamble (“P&G”), one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies with more than 80 globally beloved brands, has signed a solar lease with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa.

Located at P&G’s UAE office within the Jebel Ali Freezone Authority (JAFZA) industrial park, the 500 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar carport system features over 870 bifacial solar panels. The project will be constructed in four phases to align with P&G’s operational schedule.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place today with senior representatives from P&G and Yellow Door Energy in attendance. Once completed, the solar carport is expected to produce 813,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity in its first year, reducing carbon emissions by 323 thousand kilograms[1].

Sonali Dhawan, General Manager for P&G Gulf, stated: “At P&G, environmental sustainability is embedded in how we do business. The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy demonstrates our commitment to sustainability by integrating solar power into our Dubai office.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, commented: “We are honored to partner with P&G on this solar lease, bringing clean electricity to the heart of JAFZA and contributing to the UAE Energy Strategy. As a UAE-founded and headquartered company, Yellow Door Energy is committed to helping businesses decarbonize their operations, lower electricity costs and become sustainability champions. With over 355 megawatts-peak (MWp) of awarded solar projects in our portfolio, we aspire to be the preferred sustainable energy partner for top corporations in the Middle East and Africa.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant throughout the lease term. Solar leasing enables businesses to reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risks, whilst maintaining focus on their core operations and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

About P&G

P&G brands are trusted to provide products of the highest quality and superior performance and value for the daily-use cleaning, health and hygiene needs of consumers around the world.

They can be found in millions of living rooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and bathrooms—and have been passed down from generation to generation.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contributing to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

Contact Information

Marketing Department

Email : gosolar@yellowdoorenergy.com

[1] Per DEWA’s grid conversion factor from 2023 Sustainability report: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/sustainability/sustainability-reports