Dubai - Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) was praised by graduates, who pursued their higher studies in the University of Oxford under Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship. The graduates underscored the significance of the scholarship in providing them with the opportunity to pursue their academic endeavors at one of the world's greatest and most prestigious universities.

The Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Graduate Scholarship was established in 2016 as part of the collaboration between the MBRF and the University of Oxford. The goal was to create a perpetual scholarship at the university, allowing Arab and Emirati postgraduate students to further their academic careers at one of the top three universities in the world, which has 38 colleges accommodating 22,000 students.

H.E Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, highlighted that the scholarship signifies the Foundation’s commitment in advancing the academic, scientific, and research endeavors in the Arab world which are crucial cornerstones of knowledge-oriented societies. This further increases opportunities for scholars and support in their research activities and projects, securing the UAE's top spot on the international knowledge map.

H.E bin Huwaireb added: “As per the wise vision of H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship grants local and Arab students, the chance to pursue their educational journey at one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world as well as an opportunity to fully utilise their academic and intellectual capabilities. We are proud of our collaboration with University of Oxford in this initiative. We further seek to expand the prospects of this partnership to promote the cognitive development of societies and bring up a new generation of science and knowledge-oriented leaders.”

Furthermore, Karim Almahayni, one of the students who received the scholarship, explained how the scholarship has enabled him to learn under the most eminent international scholars while giving him the opportunity to meet extraordinary students from all over the world. He stated that this scholarship has empowered him to achieve his dreams as well as encouraged other students to apply to University of Oxford. Almahayni had received a full scholarship from MBRF in 2019, to pursue his MA degree in pharmacology, and graduated in 2020 with Distinction. He currently works as a scientific researcher in cancer diseases at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In this current position, he develops innovative cancer medicines and explores new treatments in the field of cancer and contributes to the development of scientific research in the Arab World.

Asserting that Oxford Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship is a unique initiative aimed at supporting Arab students and persuading them to return after graduation, Rana Khalid Al Mutawa said that the scholarship helped her to reach his academic goals. “I'm now an Assistant Professor Emerging Scholar of Social Research and Public Policy at NYU Abu Dhabi,” she added.

Another student, Maitha Alkaabi stated that the scholarship has enabled her to serve as an example for female Emirati and Arab students while strengthening her confidence to further work towards accelerating the UAE’s transition towards clean energy. Alkaabi was able to establish the “MPP Climate Warriors” along with her peers in Oxford. She is currently working on a university project for the UAE Special Envoy Office for Climate Change, which will be presented at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in 2023.

Omar Dawood also expressed his appreciation for MBRF’s immense support in providing him with the opportunity to pursue his PhD at the University of Oxford. He further stated that the scholarship reflects Foundation's commitment to invest in scientific research, encouraging Arab students, and fostering innovative research to improve the advancement of the nation and its people.

Meanwhile, Badran Elshanawy expressed his gratitude to the Oxford Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for helping him pursue his dreams. He went on to explain that through the scholarship, he hopes to be able to achieve significant progress in the field of Oncology Medical Research in Dubai and the UAE, by transferring knowledge tools provided by University of Oxford to research centers around the country and the Arab world.

