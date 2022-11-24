To pursue higher education at Oxford University is a dream for many aspiring students across the globe. Ranked as the world’s best university for the sixth consecutive year by the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2022, Oxford University offers students unique learning experiences by leveraging the expertise of the world’s eminent researchers, which makes it the most sought-after university for acquiring postgraduate education.

The Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship, launched in 2016 as part of a partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and Oxford University, is a collaborative effort between the two institutions to support aspiring students in the UAE and the Arab region to pursue higher education from the world’s most prestigious and top-ranked university. The long-term collaboration between the two parties leverages the expertise of the University, which is well known as a hub for science and a prime choice of university for learners for over 900 years.

The Scholarship, which aims to encourage Arab learners to pursue higher education in a reputed university, supports Arab talents to empower their knowledge and skills. The pioneering initiative highlights the efforts of MBRF to strengthen the scientific, academic and research ecosystems in the Arab world and become a strong pillar of knowledge-based communities. The scholarship also highlights the foundation’s aim to empower learners and support their research projects, further boosting the UAE’s leading position in the global knowledge landscape.

The Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship seeks to enhance the potential of promising Arab students by providing scholarships to attain higher education at a prestigious university. By sponsoring their academic journey at a globally-renowned academic institute, the initiative also gives students the opportunity to enhance their intellectual potential, by learning from top academics in the world and connecting with other exceptional students from around the globe.

By connecting knowledge pioneers from the Arab world through MBRF, this move helps to create communities that will continue to thrive and develop in the future. These communities reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a bright future that will last for eons to come.

Applying for the Scholarship

In line with its efforts to enhance scientific research, empower Arab learners and encourage advanced research to steer the growth of the region, Oxford University accepts scholarship applications from UAE, as well as all other Arab nations. Through the scholarship, Oxford University aims to attract students, who aspire to pursue higher education in various academic disciplines.

Arab learners who are qualified for higher education programmes, with a strong commitment towards scientific contribution to the region, are eligible for the scholarship. The students can avail grants for tuition fees, university services, books, accommodation, and monthly expenses along with annual flight tickets throughout the scholarship period.

Acquiring the Scholarship

In order to acquire the scholarship, the applicants first have to secure admission to Oxford University for master’s (not MBA) or doctoral degrees, upon completion of the admission, the scholarship application will be sent automatically, and eligible applicants will be contacted. The eligibility criteria are based on the academic competence and capabilities of the learners.

Oxford University

Deemed one of the most prestigious universities in the world across various disciplines, Oxford University provides a one-of-a-kind learning experience for the students, giving them the opportunity to gain knowledge under the guidance of pioneers in various fields and utilize the world’s best libraries, laboratories, museums, and groups. The university includes 38 colleges operating collectively to impart quality education. The university is renowned for its abundant facilities, along with nearly 8,000 faculties and research staff and has 7000 post graduate students enrolled. Along with programmes in humanities, the university has further added research capabilities in natural and applied science, to ensure its long-standing position as a global hub for education and intellectual interaction that supports learners and academic experts equally.

