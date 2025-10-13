Dubai, UAE – Osome, the AI-enabled business management platform trusted by over 30,000 entrepreneurs globally, today announced its official entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the opening of its office in Dubai. The move underscores Osome’s twin priorities: helping founders reduce financial and administrative burdens and building a collaborative ecosystem of partners in the Middle East.

It is estimated that Dubai is home to more than one million small and medium enterprises (SMEs). While the city offers unparalleled opportunities, founders face increasing pressures to manage accounting, tax, and regulatory requirements alongside scaling their businesses.

“At Osome, we want founders to spend more time on their vision and less time on financial admin,” said Helena Flores, Chief Operating Officer of Osome and Managing Director of Osome UAE.

“Our role is twofold: first, to reduce financial and administrative burdens for founders through smart, AI-enabled services backed by human experts. Second, to grow together with the UAE ecosystem by working with partners – from fintechs and digital platforms to VCs and accelerators – to unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurs.”

One of Osome’s customers is Aesty Labs, co-founded by Nadia Zueva (CEO) and Andrei Rychkov (CTO). Nadia said, “Partnering with Osome has transformed Aesty. Their AI-enabled platform has freed us from over 30 hours of monthly admin tasks, allowing us to focus on learning our customers’ styles and helping them shop smarter. With clear visibility into our financials, we can drive growth and improve investor reporting.”

Services for Founders

Osome’s services are available in the UAE, including:

Accounting and bookkeeping: Dedicated accountants with unlimited bookkeeping.

VAT & Corporate Tax: End-to-end support for VAT registration, VAT filing, and corporate tax filing requirements.

Compliance: Monitoring statutory filing deadlines and financial statement requirements under the entity’s constitutional documents.

Building an Ecosystem of Partners

Osome is keen to engage with the UAE ecosystem and will take part in Expand North Star @ GITEX 2025, the world’s largest startup and investor connector event. At this event, they will connect with potential collaborators and showcase their platform. Additionally, Osome will host a private networking event for entrepreneurs and partners the night before to help build the community in Dubai.

In its existing markets – Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom – Osome works with a broad pool of partners, including digital solution providers, venture capitalists, and accelerators. These partnerships have helped founders access complementary services that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and accelerate growth.

By replicating this model in Dubai, Osome aims to embed itself as an ecosystem enabler, constantly seeking out the right partners to deliver added value for UAE entrepreneurs.

Helena added: “Osome's expansion into the UAE positions us closer to a rapidly evolving ecosystem of global innovation. The UAE's commitment to attracting talent, enhancing financial transparency, and digitising government processes aligns with our vision. As more entrepreneurs relocate to the region, our aim is to deliver efficient, tech-driven solutions to empower these founders in managing their businesses and financials transparently and productively.”

About Osome

Osome is an AI-enabled business management platform that combines intuitive digital tools with expert local guidance, helping entrepreneurs reduce administrative burdens and focus on growth. Since 2017, it has supported over 30,000 companies with services in incorporation, accounting, tax, payroll, and corporate secretarial across markets including Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom. To date, Osome has processed over 5 million financial documents and generated more than 100,000 months of financial reporting. Learn more at www.osome.com