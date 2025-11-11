Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As the Middle East cements its role as a global hub for luxury real estate, Orlinski Realty Group (ORG) launches in Dubai, uniting the worlds of art and architecture. Founded by Ilan Amar and Michael Cohen alongside Richard Orlinski, the world’s best-selling French contemporary artist since 2015, the company develops art-led hotels and branded residences that turn everyday living into an artistic experience.

Recognised globally for his bold, faceted sculptures that merge pop culture with fine art, Richard Orlinski has exhibited everywhere from the Champs-Élysées in Paris to Miami Art Basel, Courchevel, Rodeo Drive, and Doha. His work is represented by over 200 galleries worldwide and is celebrated for making art accessible beyond the walls of galleries. With a community of more than nine million followers on Instagram, his influence extends far beyond the art world, reinforcing his status as one of today’s most visible and recognised contemporary artists. With Orlinski Realty Group, this artistic vision extends further, giving people the chance not just to view art but to live and experience it through hotels and residences designed as true masterpieces.

Far beyond traditional development, Orlinski Realty Group creates concepts that are not designed but sculpted, living environments signed, numbered, and authenticated as part of Richard Orlinski’s legacy. Each project is envisioned as a gallery without walls, where faceted architecture, signature sculptures, and immersive lifestyle experiences converge to deliver places that are as rare and valuable as works of art.

“The Middle East, and especially the UAE are the world’s most dynamic markets for branded real estate and are the perfect places to introduce our vision. With Orlinski Realty Group, we are challenging the idea of what a hotel or residence can be, not just a property to own or stay in, but a masterpiece to experience, one that carries cultural value as much as financial value” said Ilan Amar, Co-Founder and CEO of Orlinski Realty Group.

“For me, art has never been limited to galleries. It belongs in the streets, in public spaces, and now, within the walls of hotels and residences. Through Orlinski Realty Group, I want to blur the boundaries between art and life, so that every guest or resident becomes part of the story, part of the legacy,” said Richard Orlinski.

The Middle East has been chosen as the launchpad for Orlinski Realty Group, with the UAE at its heart, reinforcing the region’s reputation as the global leader in branded residences and luxury hospitality. With projects in the UAE regularly selling out within two to six months, the appetite for innovation has never been stronger. Orlinski’s existing presence in Dubai, where his monumental sculptures are permanently showcased at Dubai Mall and Jetex Airport, ensures the brand launches with instant recognition among luxury audiences.The global branded residence sector has grown by more than 160% in the past decade and is expected to reach nearly 1,870 projects worldwide by 2027. With properties commanding an average 30–35% price premium compared to non-branded developments, the segment is one of the fastest-growing in luxury real estate.

As it enters the market, Orlinski Realty Group is exploring collaborations with developers and hospitality groups who share its vision to bring the first art-led projects to life in the region.

About Orlinski Realty Group

Founded in 2025 in Dubai by Ilan Amar and Michael Cohen in partnership with Richard Orlinski, the world’s best-selling French contemporary artist since 2015, Orlinski Realty Group pioneers a new category of branded real estate: collectible hotels and residences.

Each project is conceived as a living artwork, signed, numbered, and authenticated as part of Orlinski’s legacy, and distinguished by faceted design, signature sculptures, and immersive lifestyle experiences. Based in Dubai, the global hub of branded real estate and hospitality, Orlinski Realty Group is setting a new benchmark for prestige, innovation, and exclusivity, staying true to its ethos: where real estate becomes art.

For more information, please visit https://www.orlinskirealtygroup.com/

Media Contact:

Empyre Communications

Anisha Sharma

anisha@empyrecommunications.com