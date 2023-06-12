Dubai: Orient Planet Academy (OPA), one of the leading online academies in the Arab world dedicated to public relations (PR) and communications practitioners, has launched two new diploma programs in News Reporting and Content Creation, to equip individuals with the knowledge, skills and credentials required to thrive in the competitive job market.

Both courses are meticulously designed and awarded in affiliation with the Irish Academy of Public Relations. With flexible class schedules and state-of-the-art facilities, the new program enables students to receive one-on-one training from public relations professionals to foster creativity, critical thinking and collaboration.

Under the Diploma in News Reporting, students will get the opportunity to learn various skills required to thrive in today’s media industry including content writing, photography, broadcast reporting, blogging, law, videography and video editing, interviews and more. The program, which offers high coursework and tailor-made curricula, aims to train students to thrive in both traditional and modern media landscape.

OPA’s Diploma in Content Creation program covers a wide area of creative writing which offers broad knowledge on content creation for building corporate identity and brand positioning. The modules of the course focus on various aspects including, corporate identity, interviews, social media, writing for ezines, blogging, marketing, promotion and podcasting. In addition, the diploma program will give students an idea of identifying appropriate audiences and picking the ideal medium to yield maximum engagement for the content.

Nidal Abou Zaki, Managing Director, Orient Planet Group, said: “In the rapidly evolving communication landscape, we believe it is imperative for leading players of the industry to be at the forefront to provide budding generation of professionals with the skills needed to thrive. At Orient Planet Academy, we are committed to fostering intellectual growth and empowering aspiring public relations, journalism and communication professionals with transformative courses. Following this unwavering commitment, we have added two new programs, Diploma in News Reporting and Diploma in Content Creation, to our list of comprehensive courses. By collaborating with the Irish Academy of Public Relations and gathering a team of experts and industry professionals, we are offering a meticulously crafted curricula that encapsulates the latest advancements, emerging technologies and real-world challenges. The launch of these diploma programs is a testament to our dedication to empowering the next generation to grow on a personal, professional and societal level.”

Recently, the Academy widened its course potential by adding new diploma programs in Journalism, Public Relations and Event Management. The programs offered students a comprehensive and in-depth study while providing the flexibility and convenience of digital learning. In addition, it also included a new masterclass webinar to drive the interest of potential students in the new diploma programs.

Orient Planet Academy, which was launched amid the changing face of educational practices in the Middle East, focuses on offering students and communication practitioners the knowledge and skills they require to improve their skill sets and expand their knowledge of the regional and global industries.

For registration and further information, please visit: https://opacademy.com/onlinecourses.html.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com