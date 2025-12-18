In 2025, Oraseya Capital accelerated its Series-A and B investments while maintaining a programmatic entry point for pre-Seed and Seed founders through its SANDBOX platform

Recognition reflects the fund’s disciplined investment approach and alignment with national development priorities

Dubai, UAE – Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has been named “Venture Capital Firm of the Year” at the Entrepreneur Middle East Awards 2025. The award recognises Oraseya Capital’s contribution to enabling high-growth startups, strengthening Dubai’s innovation ecosystem, and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to position the emirate as a global hub for the digital economy and advanced technologies.

In recent years, Oraseya Capital has implemented a differentiated investment model to catalyse innovation and accelerate the development of future-focused industries. Leveraging DIEZ’s specialised economic zones and its dedicated venture platform, the fund provides founders with access to capital, structured capacity-building programmes, and a business-friendly regulatory environment.

While Oraseya Capital invests across the full early-stage spectrum — from pre-Seed to Series-B — 2025 has seen the firm particularly active at the Series-A and Series-B stages, backing high-growth companies such as Calo and Nymcard, as they scale and institutionalise.

In 2025, Oraseya Capital achieved 25 new investments expanding its portfolio to 61 active companies across priority sectors including fintech, logistics, artificial intelligence, PropTech, SaaS platforms, and digital health. These investments contribute to job creation, talent development, and technology commercialisation, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the region’s preferred destination for technology-led expansion. According to MAGNiTT (2025), Oraseya Capital is the most active venture investor in the UAE, the second most active Series A investor in MENA, and the fourth most active VC overall across the region.

For the earliest stages, Oraseya Capital operates SANDBOX, its programmatic pre-Seed and Seed platform, which provides structured support on governance, commercial readiness, operational planning, and investor engagement. This disciplined approach ensures that founders entering the venture journey are equipped with the capabilities and foundations needed to grow into the region’s next generation of Series-A and B companies.

Hassan Waheed, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasury at DIEZ and Partner at Oraseya Capital, said: “Oraseya Capital is a cornerstone of DIEZ’s strategy to support innovative startups and enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s economic zones. This award highlights the fund’s role in strengthening the emirate’s investment landscape, enabling technology-driven enterprises, and advancing national priorities for diversification and digital transformation”.

He added: “Being recognised as ‘Venture Capital Firm of the Year’ underscores our commitment at Oraseya Capital to empowering high-potential startups and advancing Dubai’s innovation ecosystem. This milestone reflects our disciplined investment strategy, our focus on technology-driven enterprises, and our contribution to strengthening the emirate’s venture landscape. We remain dedicated to enabling founders, accelerating the growth of future-focused industries, and supporting Dubai’s vision for diversification and digital transformation”.

Oraseya Capital remains committed to its core values of proactive engagement, support for advanced technologies, and fostering creativity. It goes beyond traditional investment by actively partnering with portfolio companies, providing hands-on guidance and strategic involvement to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success, rather than focusing solely on financial returns.