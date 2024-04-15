Petra Mobile Payment Service Company (Orange Money) and the Jordan Post Company joined their efforts to boost digital financial services in Jordan. Both parties have signed an agreement to provide mobile payment-related services to Orange Money’s customers directly.

The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Sami Smeirat on behalf of Petra Mobile Payment Service Company, and the Jordan Post Company’s Acting Director General, Hanadi Al-Tayeb, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Post Company, Sami Kamel Al-Daoud, the General Manager of Orange Money, Eng. Hiba Al-Shareef, and the Executive Director Wilfried Yver.

The agreement will allow both parties to elevate the digital financial experience of the customers. It will serve as a gateway for the Jordan Post Company’s customers to a complete world of financial transactions, such as withdrawal and deposit services, that is one click away and starts with opening accounts on the Orange Money Wallet. The customers will be able as well to link their visa companion cards to the wallet to easily perform transactions, and will be able to transfer money locally through the CliQ system and internationally through the App. Through their opened accounts on the wallet, the customers can also pay their bills, recharge their prepaid lines, and has full access to eFAWATEERcom.

This agreement falls under the efforts of both parties to enhance the fast-growing financial technology scene in Jordan. Such growth is represented in the number of e-wallet users in Jordan which reached 2.17 million, in addition to 1.2 million bank accounts linked to the instant payment system for the year 2023. The value of transactions executed through the instant payment system amounted to JD 8.2 billion, whether through e-wallets or through CliQ accounts. Moreover, the number of opened accounts on the Orange Money wallet reached one million users, and it dominated the local market when it comes to the number of financial transactions executed through the wallet.

Following the signing of the agreement, Eng. Sami Smeirat pointed out that the ever-evolving financial sector that is coupled by the great leap forward that the sector adopted put an increasing responsibility on the shoulders of the national institutions to build on these achievements. All this is being done while keeping pace with the latest developments in the global scene, stressing the importance of partnerships with esteemed organizations such as the Jordan Post to ensure that this vision is put into practice.

From her side, Hanadi Al-Tayeb asserted that this step is consistent with the Jordan Post's endeavors to modernize its services provided to customers, especially the financial ones in light of the Company’s recent announcement about offering services related to the Postal Saving Fund including opening accounts, and making withdrawals and deposits easily and quickly.

Al-Tayeb further added that collaborating with Orange Jordan through Orange Money supports the initiatives of the Jordan Post, which fall under the financial inclusion national vision.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan launched the "Orange Money" electronic payment service in 2020 to enrich the experiences of the customers to enable them to conduct all financial transactions easily and in one place. The services that are provided by the wallet have evolved since that time until now to include all the financial transactions that the customers need to complete digitally.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information, visit our website: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About HTU

Al Hussein Technical University – a Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) initiative, is a national non-for-profit university located at King Hussein Business Park in Amman, a location that provides an ideal environment for learning, research, and professional growth. HTU offers a range of programs in engineering technology; built environment engineering; and informatics and computing. It is a leading institution for technical education, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and industry relevance, with a focus on equipping students with the skills demanded by the job market.