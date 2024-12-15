Orange Jordan won the Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Work in its second edition, in the category of for-profit organizations in corporate social responsibility, recognizing the efforts and endeavors of the Coding Academy, implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers. Deputizing for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Minister of Youth and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Prince Al-Hussein Ibn Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Work, Yazan Shdeifat, honored Orange Jordan during the ceremony held at the Cultural Palace in Al Hussein Youth City.

This award, which has become a milestone in the volunteering landscape in Jordan and an embodiment of the Hashemite leadership's vision of empowering youth, is a testament to the fact that the company is on the right track. Culminating the year with this accomplishment builds on Orange’s efforts that strengthened its role as a community and national partner by empowering more young generations digitally and socially.

The Coding Academy received this award after 5 years of making a difference in 5 Jordanian governorates, which contributed to changing the lives of more than 800 participants, with 80% of them joining the labor market.

It is worth mentioning that the Coding Academy, the first of its kind in the Middle East, was founded by Orange Group in 2019, and accredited by Princess Sumaya University for Technology and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and it adopts a business model that focuses on “Training for Employment”. Testifying to such an important mission, the Academy allows students to enjoy a wide variety of professional options when it comes to their career paths. Options can include getting access to the labor market or launching their entrepreneurial projects.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

