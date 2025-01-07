Orange Jordan CEO Philippe Mansour announced a series of administrative appointments and organizational changes to take effect at the start of 2025. These changes aim to leverage the strengths of the company's employees and enhance their competencies in alignment with the group's strategy, "Leading the Future," and the company's slogan, “Orange is here”.

The decisions include merging the Consumer Marketing Unit (CMU) and the Consumer Sales Unit (CSU) into the newly established Consumer Business Unit (CBU), with Samer Haj appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, in charge of CBU. This reflects the company’s focus on providing an unparalleled customer experience, emphasizing customer needs and developing digital distribution strategies and digital customer services.

Additionally, Julien Paquier has been appointed as Chief Consumer Marketing Officer based on his extensive expertise in marketing, customer service, and notable achievements within Orange Group and Orange Liberia.

In addition, Heba Al-Shareef has been appointed Acting Chief Orange Money Business Unit Officer, reflecting the company's vision to strengthen its financial services for individuals and enrich the fintech landscape in Jordan.

And as a part of the new changes, Ahmad Abu Thiab has been confirmed as Chief Enterprise Business Unit Officer, following his appointment as Acting Chief for EBU since September 2024.

