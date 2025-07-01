Orange Jordan renewed its commitment to leading the digital future by participating as the telecom sponsor of the 12th International Conference on Information Technology (ICIT 2025), organized by Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan in collaboration with British Telecommunications (BT), the BT Innovation and Incubation Center (BTIIC), Ulster University, with technical sponsorship from the Global Community for Technology Professionals “IEEE”.

Bringing global minds under one roof, the conference served as a dynamic platform for leading researchers to exchange insights and explore the latest advancements and challenges across cybersecurity, AI and data science, emerging technologies, software engineering, mathematical modeling, and computer engineering.

Orange Jordan participated in a panel discussion titled “Quantum AI: Redefining Intelligence in the Industrial Age,” which explored future developments in the field and discussed their anticipated impact on various vital sectors.

Orange Jordan emphasized that investing in the digital empowerment of youth is a central pillar of its strategy to build a sustainable digital economy. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national efforts aimed at positioning Jordan as a regional hub for technological innovation by equipping youth people with advanced digital skills that enable them to compete globally and lead digital transformation in the region.

Orange Jordan’s vision extends beyond traditional telecom services, aiming to contribute to building an inclusive digital future where all segments of society can benefit from the opportunities presented by modern technology.

It’s worth noting that the Orange Digital Center offers a variety of initiatives designed to enhance youth capabilities in technology and entrepreneurship through specialized training programs, fully equipped innovation spaces, and support for startups. The company also continues to provide scholarships to outstanding students and organize innovation competitions to inspire creativity and enable Jordanian youth to sharpen their digital skills, the latest of which was the “Ramadan Hackathon,” offering a stimulating platform for youth people to explore their potential and compete in a dynamic digital environment.

To learn more, please visit our website: https://orange.jo/en

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.