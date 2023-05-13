Orange Jordan, represented by its CEO Philippe Mansour, and Roya Media Group, represented by its CEO Engineer Fares Sayegh, signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide practical training for Orange Coding Academy students at Roya Kids & Games Unit, besides to other departments at Roya Media Group.

Practical training in an international technology company is a requirement for students to graduate from the Academy’s program.

The one-year agreement caters to the Coding Academy, which achieved an 80% employment rate among graduates, due to its interactive, advanced programming and personal skills development.

The academy’s program comprises practical training that enables students to gain experience and apply the skills they acquire. The agreement also includes data science students, which is an extension of the coding academy.

Alongside the practical training, Roya Media Group will participate in job market studies to identify areas of improvement in the Academy's curriculum, enhance youth employment opportunities and provide the job market with qualified programmers.

Orange Jordan stated: "We are pleased to continue our partnership with Roya Media Group, which contributes to enriching the experience of the Coding Academy students. Practical training is essential to the program as it directly and realistically connects trainees to the job market.”

Speaking of the importance of job market studies, Orange Jordan said: "We continue to develop our programs to meet the global demands of the job market, and our partnerships with various companies and institutions contribute to our understanding of what needs to be developed towards achieving our goal of training for employment."

For his part, Engineer Fares Sayegh, CEO of Roya Media Group, affirmed that “this partnership is purposeful, fruitful, and one of the long-term partnerships within the group's efforts to provide community service.”

Sayegh added that this partnership seeks to provide job opportunities within the group, particularly the Roya Kids & Games Unit, noting that the group has shown its commitment to providing job opportunities for ambitious Jordanian youth.

Lara Safadi, in charge of the Roya Kids & Games Unit, affirmed her belief in the Jordanian youth by providing them with opportunities and engaging them in the process of enriching Roya Media Group’s platforms for kids and gaming, and fulfilling the mission of Orange Coding Academy in building the capabilities and talents of youth.

Orange Jordan and Roya Media Group enjoy a solid partnership, as the production company "The Show," within Roya Media Group, has set up the fully equipped digital studio, "The Studio", at the Orange Digital Village in Al Abdali, to support the participants in Orange Jordan’s digital and entrepreneurial programs, as well as content creators, for free.

The two parties previously collaborated to provide the Roya Kids application, which offers content designed for children, to Orange internet subscribers.