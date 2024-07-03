For the first time in Jordan, The European Union-Jordan Business Forum was organized by the European Union Delegation to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in partnership with the Government of Jordan, represented by the Ministry of Investment, and in collaboration with the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA). Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, the Forum in its very first edition brought together policymakers, local entrepreneurs, international investors, business support organizations, local and international financial institutions and diplomatic missions to discuss effective ways to mobilize EU investments in Jordan, in addition to supporting the well-established partnership between the EU and Jordan.

At the Forum, Orange Jordan, represented by the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, offered a detailed overview of the business model the company embraced to transform from a provider to enabler supporting Jordan’s economy through investments, during the panel discussion entitled “Take your Business to New Heights” within the session themed “Connectivity and Digital Investment Sectors”.

Eng. Al Dababneh elaborated on Orange Jordan’s business model that revolves around investing in infrastructure, innovating the services, and enabling partners and customers. She also explained that Orange Jordan, on its way to becoming an enabler and a partner of the Jordanian government, has invested more than JD 1.6 billion since its privatization in 2000. Most of these investments were allocated for the development of networks, be it in fixed or mobile internet broadband and voice services, in order to ensure ultimate coverage and quality including the latest networks of high capacities.

Being an active player in the economic ecosystem in Jordan, and given its extended strategic partnership with the EU that touched thousands of lives of Jordanian females and males, Orange Jordan shed light on its transformative journey from provider to enabler in this Forum that provided a platform for collaboration, partnerships, and fruitful discussions that were supported by technology and innovation.

Based on the vision that both the EU and Orange share towards enabling and empowering Jordanians, their partnership resulted in life-changing projects such as the “Innovation Space”. Orange Jordan’s booth at the EU-Jordan Business Forum served as an opportunity to showcase the fruitful outcomes of this project by displaying AR products in addition to ones from the Fabrication Lab.

Orange Jordan concluded by stressing that as a telecom company that values private-public partnership and operates in collaboration with institutions and organizations that share the same vision, it looks forward to the future to continue investing in digital infrastructure, encourage sustainable practices and green technologies, and empower young females and males to benefit from these practices.

