As part of its annual initiative that reflects its commitment to supporting education and youth excellence, Orange Jordan, the Kingdom’s true responsible digital leader, participated in honoring the top Tawjihi students for the 2025 academic year during a ceremony organized by the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Orange Jordan took part in the celebration held during the "Yes’ed Sabahak" program on Jordan TV, where it presented a selection of tailored gifts designed to meet the needs of outstanding Tawjihi students. The gesture aimed to encourage them to continue excelling in both their academic and professional journeys.

Orange Jordan presented a distinguished package of digital and practical gifts to each of the top-ranking students across the Kingdom. The package includes: a free 1-year Ma’ak YO 9 mobile line subscription; a 600 Mbps Fiber subscription with complimentary Wi-Fi 6 for an entire year; Orange Money wallet with free credit and a free Visa card; in addition to a Motorola smartphone and smartwatch equipped with 5G technology, which is provided for free on Ma’ak mobile lines, through Orange Jordan’s widest 5G network coverage in Kingdom.

During his participation in the event, the Chief Commercial Officer at Orange Jordan, Samer Al-Haj, affirmed that the company’s support for top-performing students is part of its national responsibility and its ongoing commitment to youth empowerment through exceptional digital services. He noted that Orange does not view youth merely as a target demographic, but as essential partners in building the future. This vision is embodied in various initiatives and services that support their development, including special offers for the 18–24 age group, double rewards through the “Max it” loyalty program, the Orange Money wallet, and the company’s presence in more than 50 community hubs across the Kingdom dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and digital education.

He also pointed out that more than 20,000 youth have benefited from the free digital programs launched by Orange through the Orange Digital Center. This center provides youth with the opportunity to learn about artificial intelligence technologies and apply them to their entrepreneurial projects. It also offers programs for learning programming and building digital skills, alongside training and e-learning to prepare them for the job market.

