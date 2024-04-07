In line with their shared vision to empower youth technologically, Orange Jordan and Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), a Crown Prince Foundation initiative, joined forces and signed an agreement with the purpose of launching an apprenticeship that spans over 6-8 months. It will support the enhancement of the workplace and employability skills of HTU’s students in several technology domains namely Data Science, Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Cybersecurity and others.

This step comes as well to boost the students’ readiness to join the labor market through supporting their pursuit of quality and market-driven technical knowledge.

Orange Jordan’s CEO Philippe Mansour and HTU’s President Prof. Ismael Al-Hinti signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.

On the sidelines of the agreements’ signing, Mansour emphasized the fundamental role that such partnerships play to enable young women and men to be an influential part in the course of the global digital revolution that infiltrates all life’s aspects. Mansour praised the extended partnership with HTU which led to the implementation of several initiatives to empower youth with digital knowledge being an effective means to lead the future.

Prof. Al-Hinti, from his side, stressed the crucial importance of working together with Orange Jordan, to provide the HTU’s students with the best education and training . He also asserted that Orange Jordan's efforts to promote digital skills and help young females and males to pursue their career paths are perfectly aligned with the vision of HTU in this arena.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan supported numerous initiatives and activities at HTU including the sponsorship of the National SUMO Robot Contest which was organized by HTU in 2023 at the King Hussein Business Park with the participation of 150 teams, 600 students, and more than 50 educational institutions from all over Jordan. It also sponsored the E-sport competition in Ramadan. In the year 2022, Orange Jordan inaugurated the Digital Village at HTU to provide students with a set of digital educational and entertainment solutions to enrich their digital knowledge.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

About HTU

Al Hussein Technical University – a Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) initiative, is a national non-for-profit university located at King Hussein Business Park in Amman, a location that provides an ideal environment for learning, research, and professional growth. HTU offers a range of programs in engineering technology; built environment engineering; and informatics and computing. It is a leading institution for technical education, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and industry relevance, with a focus on equipping students with the skills demanded by the job market.