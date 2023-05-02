Orange Egypt signed a cooperation agreement with Contact Creditech, the digital consumer finance arm of Contact Financial holding, to provide Contact Creditech services and features to Orange customers through the MyOrange mobile app, which provides extended installment programs without down payment or interest with payment facility through the "Orange Cash" wallet.

The signing of the partnership agreement was witnessed by Eng. Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Egypt, Mr. Said Zater, CEO and MD of Contact Financial Group, and several leaders of the two companies.

The signing ceremony was signed by Mr. Noël Chateau, Chief Transformation & Operational Efficiency Officer, and Mr. Ahmed Samir Kamel, Managing Director of Contact Creditech.

The partnership allows Orange customers to benefit from the installment services and programs provided by Contact Creditech with up to 60 months repayment tenure and exclusive interest-free and non-down offers over a repayment tenure of up to 24 months.

Moreover, as part of the partnership, the Orange Cash wallet will be added to ContactNow app in cooperation with Contact Pay services to be used to pay Contact installments at exclusive and competitive fees.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Noël Chateau, Chief Transformation & Operational Efficiency Officer at Orange Egypt, stressed that the new agreement consolidates the company's efforts to ensure the provision of unprecedented services to its existing and new clients and benefit from the latest digital and technological services in the Egyptian market, and enhances the deployment of digital financial services in Egypt through various cooperations with leading companies such as Contact Creditech, which provides customers with an easy, fast, and attractive shopping experience with the best financial solutions.

In this context, Mr. Ahmed Samir Kamel, MD of Contact Creditech, expressed his happiness with this fruitful cooperation with one of the largest telecommunications operators in Egypt with the aim of providing the best financing solutions to the Egyptian consumer based on the latest technologies and digital transformation mechanisms, which provides easy, simple, and fast/instant payment methods.

He added, "The services currently provided are only the beginning of a strategic cooperation between the two companies, with future plans to expand in providing innovative financing programs to include everything new and different to meet the Egyptian consumer needs, as the cooperation targets all Egyptians, whether they are existing Orange or Contact customers or even new customers, and installment programs will be available up to 60 months with exclusive offers between the two companies at the launch of the partnership."

Mr. Said Zater, CEO and MD of Contact Financial Group, said, "We are proud to contract with Orange as a partner of success and said: "Each entity separately has the best extensive experience in the field in which it specializes, Contact has been the leader among non-banking financial services companies for more than 20 years and is the first consumer finance company in Egypt, and Orange is one of the largest telecommunications operators in Egypt, with the collaboration of the expertise of each entity, we will be able to create advanced financing solutions that are easy and relevant and directed to each customer based on his own needs and I’m totally confident in the teams that we will provide exceptional service to the largest customer base, and this is what Contact always pursued since its founding is to provide the best financing solutions that enable customers to fulfill their need and wants, despite the current economic situation, We have a strong belief in our ability to utilize our strength in this field to overcome any obstacles that may occur in the market.

