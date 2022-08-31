Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Oracle today announced that its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) region in Dubai has successfully completed the Dubai Electronic Security Center’s (DESC) cloud service provider security standard audit, a framework for supporting government entities with cyber risk management based on international standards such as ISO 27001 and the Cloud Security Alliance Cloud Controls Matrix.

His Excellency Yousef Al Shaibani, Director General of the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) - the cybersecurity arm of Dubai Digital, praised the approval of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Platform, said: “This step reflects Oracle’s leadership and embodies its keenness to work with the center to keep pace with developments and work in a proactive spirit to protect Dubai's cyberspace from any potential risks.

“We see this as a model for joint action between government and private sector to achieve goals that serve all parties. with the continued progress of emerging digital technologies, the application of the highest levels of security for cloud service providers has become one of the necessary conditions to achieve strategic goals in the context of comprehensive digital transformation. At the Dubai Electronic Security Center, we continue to work on developing our standards to ensure a secure digital environment, which contributes to achieving excellence in cyberspace, in line with the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Strategy and enhancing the emirate’s position as a global capital for cybersecurity. The security audit standards for cloud service providers at the Dubai Electronic Security Center have been designed to simplify cybersecurity efforts and work as partners with entities with great experience in this to ensure cyber security,” he added.

“With two OCI Regions in the UAE, Oracle will have the opportunity to become a cloud partner of choice for the UAE’s public sector entities. The cloud service provider certification from DESC is testament to OCI’s next-generation offering, architected on security-first design principles that include isolated network virtualisation and pristine physical host deployment. Based on these design principles, OCI helps to reduce risk from advanced cyber security threats,” said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Technology Cloud, Middle East and Africa, Oracle. “At Oracle, we are committed to supporting our customers’ innovation strategies, and are actively investing in offering the latest cloud infrastructure solutions in the region while also working on addressing UAE-specific compliance requirements – all to help make it easier for our customers to use Oracle Cloud.”

OCI operates two cloud regions in the UAE, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, providing customers with strong business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities. OCI has also successfully completed UAE-specific third-party assessments including the Information Assurance Regulation (IAR) and Abu Dhabi Information Security Standard (ADISS).

Oracle Cloud’s Expanding Global Footprint

As part of Oracle’s planned expansion of its cloud region footprint to support strong customer demand for OCI and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications services worldwide, Oracle aims to open additional cloud regions in Spain, Colombia, Chile, and Israel, and plans to offer at least 44 cloud regions.

Currently available Oracle Cloud regions:

Asia Pacific: Tokyo (Japan), Osaka (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Chuncheon (South Korea), Mumbai (India), Hyderabad (India), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne (Australia), Singapore (Singapore)

Americas: San Jose (United States), Phoenix (United States), Ashburn (United States), Toronto (Canada), Montreal (Canada), São Paolo (Brazil), Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago (Chile), Querétaro (Mexico)

Europe: Frankfurt (Germany), London (United Kingdom), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom), Zürich (Switzerland), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Marseille (France), Stockholm (Sweden), Milan (Italy), La Courneuve, Paris (France)

Middle East: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi and Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem (Israel)

Africa: Johannesburg (South Africa)

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, several U.S. National Security regions, and two United Kingdom Government regions (London and Newport, Wales)

