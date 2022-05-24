Muscat, Sultanate of Oman: OQ, Oman’s very own global energy group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trend Micro Incorporated, a world-renowned company in the field of cybersecurity on the sidelines of the 31st session of the COMEX Technology Exhibition 2022 which opened at the Oman Convention Center. The second agreement was signed with Huawei & Hussam Technology Company to enhance network bandwidth between OQ and its locations within Oman to transmit data.

The agreement was signed by Maryam Al Shaibani, Vice President for Information Digital Solution, while Trend Micro was represented by Asaad Orabi, the company's regional director in the Gulf. This initiative is considered one of the most important strategic projects in the field of cyber security in the Sultanate for the year 2022. Under this agreement, Trend Micro Incorporation will contribute to laying a solid foundation for protecting the entire digital infrastructure of OQ, as well as enhancing its capabilities in the Oil & Gas sector by promoting and enabling innovations and helping to provide them with industry-leading solutions.

Trend Micro will work to ensure the security and protection of nine business units within the OQ framework, utilizing best practices, advanced cybersecurity technology and established strategies, especially since the group has built a strong presence in 17 countries globally.

OQ's operations and activities cover the entire value chain in the energy sector, from exploration and production to marketing and distribution of finished products for fuels and chemicals to more than 60 countries around the world. The agreement with Trend Micro marks the start of a new digital era that takes advantage of the latest cybersecurity solutions and experiences that achieve growth for the group within a secure system. The MoU also reflects OQ's ongoing efforts to provide its customers with advanced, unique sustainable solutions and services in the energy sector, and reinforce its firm commitment to support towards the national economy and the goals of Vision 2040.

It is also worth noting that this partnership is a part of previous partnerships that brought OQ and Trend Micro together previously, to complete the successful march in securing all units of the Group against complex cyber-attacks. This agreement is considered the largest in the field of cybersecurity technology in the Sultanate of Oman.

-Ends-

