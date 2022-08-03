London, UK – Optimum Asset Management, a boutique real estate investment manager, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Greenstone Equity Partners, a leading capital raising firm operating across the GCC. The partnership seeks to broaden Optimum’s investor base in the Middle East as they raise funds for their German Real Estate IV fund, the fourth iteration in a series of strong-performing German real estate funds.

Albero Matta, Chairman and Founder of Optimum Asset Management said “ This partnership is a key milestone as we continue to expand our international distribution to new potential investors in global regions. Institutional investor demand for real estate assets in supply-constrained cities remains incredibly strong and, in partnership with Greenstone, we are well positioned to build further momentum as we continue to raise capital for our fourth German Real Estate Fund.”

The fund seeks to add value by optimizing residential and office assets near major infrastructure and employment hubs. The primary target area is Berlin, with selected opportunities in high-growth, supply-constrained cities such as Hamburg, Dresden, Leipzig, Cologne, and Düsseldorf.

Omar Al Gharabally, Chief Investment Officer, President, and Partner of Greenstone said “Our GCC investor base continues to see European real estate as an attractive investment opportunity and we are excited to support Optimum in bringing their fourth fund to the market.”