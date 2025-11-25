Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, will participate in Black Hat Middle East & Africa 2025 with demonstrations of its latest security innovations, including the OP/X Mobile Lab and MetaDefender Kiosk™. Marking its third consecutive appearance at the region’s largest information security exhibition, OPSWAT will showcase how its cutting-edge technologies and integrated cybersecurity platform are transforming the defense of critical infrastructure amid an increasingly complex threat landscape.

OPSWAT will bring an immersive experience to Black Hat MEA, headlined by the debut of the OP/X Mobile Lab. This compact, interactive setup lets visitors explore how OPSWAT technology protects critical infrastructure across IT, OT, and cross-domain environments. The showcase will also feature the MetaDefender Kiosk, a robust hardware appliance that securely scans and sanitizes removable media such as USB drives and SD cards. Leveraging over 30+ anti-malware engines and OPSWAT’s industry-leading Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, the Kiosk demonstrates real-time protection against one of the most persistent attack vectors in critical and air-gapped environments.

“As the region accelerates its digital transformation, organizations are placing greater focus on strengthening their cyber defenses,” said James Neilson, Senior Vice President, International at OPSWAT. “At events like Black Hat MEA, we can demonstrate how our technologies enable government institutions and enterprises to stay ahead of threats by detecting, preventing, and responding to attacks before they can impact critical operations.”

During the event, OPSWAT will also introduce Unit 515, its elite cybersecurity services division, specializing in adversarial simulation, vulnerability assessments, and threat emulation. By bringing the real-world perspective of seasoned cyber defenders, Unit 515 reinforces OPSWAT’s mission to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure and bridge the gap between IT and OT security practices.

Beyond technology, OPSWAT is championing the advancement of cybersecurity expertise through the OPSWAT Academy, which was recently recognized as a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Partner for Cybersecurity by ISC2. During Black Hat MEA, OPSWAT will offer exclusive Academy vouchers for its Critical Infrastructure Protection Training, designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and certifications needed to secure IT, OT, and industrial control systems.

Amjad Quteifan, Regional Director, KSA at OPSWAT, noted that Saudi Arabia’s swift digital expansion and strong commitment to cybersecurity are evident in the sector’s contribution of nearly ﷟SAR 18.5 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP in 2024. He added, “At OPSWAT, we see this progress as a call to action to strengthen our partnerships and accelerate technology enablement to support Saudi Arabia’s objectives for a secure and self-reliant digital economy. At Black Hat MEA, we therefore showcase practical, scalable solutions designed to safeguard the region’s critical infrastructure and enhance its cybersecurity ecosystem for the future.”

OPSWAT focuses on empowering organizations across key industries, including the finance, oil and gas, energy, defense, and government sectors, to stay ahead of evolving threats. With AI-driven threat detection, multi-AV scanning delivering up to 99% malware detection rates, and zero-trust content disarmament, OPSWAT provides an integrated platform that helps enterprises reduce risk, prevent zero-day attacks, and achieve compliance in increasingly complex hybrid environments.

Visit the OPSWAT stand #R11 located in Hall 1 to see firsthand how the company is redefining critical infrastructure protection.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a “Trust no file. Trust no device.™” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers’ challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world’s critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.