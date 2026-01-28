Cairo, Egypt – OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, announced the opening of its newest Experience and Service Store in Tanta on Taha Al Hakim Street. This milestone forms part of OPPO’s broader retail expansion strategy across Alexandria, the Delta region, and Upper Egypt, introducing additional flagship and experience stores to strengthen presence and reaffirm long-term commitment to enhancing customer engagement and accessibility in Egypt.​

Dynamic Store Experience

The Tanta store marks OPPO’s second location in the city, following the Tanta Mall opening in December 2025. Far more than a traditional retail outlet, it serves as a dynamic, community-driven space inspired by the vibrant energy of urban parks. Visitors enjoy a modern environment where cutting-edge technology meets local culture, featuring interactive product displays, creative imaging zones, and a comprehensive customer service area for a fully immersive and inspiring OPPO brand experience. This development aligns seamlessly with OPPO Egypt’s ambitious strategic expansion, including 10 new Customer Service Centers in key provinces. These will complement the existing network of 14 centers already operating in Cairo and Giza (7), Delta Region (3), Alexandria (2), and Upper Egypt (2), greatly enhancing service accessibility and customer convenience across the country.​

Raghda Amer, Public Relations Manager at OPPO Egypt, commented: “This expansion reflects our core mission: ‘Technology for mankind, kindness for the world.’ By placing people at the heart of every innovation, we continue to deliver smart, human-centric technology that enriches lives, fosters creativity, and strengthens community bonds. These new stores mark an important step in OPPO’s journey, bringing the best of global innovation to Egypt while celebrating and empowering local culture. With our retail footprint spanning over 300,000 stores and strategic partnerships with top global operators, OPPO is recognized worldwide for pioneering smart device technology and delivering innovation that empowers everyday life.”​

Deepened Market Commitment

OPPO’s expansion in Egypt reflects its global commitment to innovation and accessibility. Locally, the company has invested over $20 million USD, with plans to reach $50 million USD in the upcoming period—including a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that drives industrial growth, creates jobs, and boosts the national economy, underscoring strong confidence in Egypt’s dynamic market. On a global scale, OPPO maintains presence in over 70 countries and regions across six continents, employs more than 40,000 people, operates nine world-class manufacturing facilities, and powers a robust innovation network through twelve global R&D centers, six focused on advanced technology and six on commercial product development.​

Complementing the Cairo and Tanta Experience and Service Stores, OPPO plans to launch three new regional Experience Stores in Alexandria, the Delta, and Upper Egypt. Each thoughtfully designed to reflect local culture and youth trends, these spaces provide immersive access to OPPO’s latest smart devices, lifestyle technologies, and comprehensive support services.

Unmatched Service Leadership

OPPO Egypt sets the benchmark in customer service excellence, consistently achieving the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the local industry and earning recognition as a top-performing market in global benchmarking by OPPO headquarters. Highlights include industry-leading “Care & Reach” services such as free screen protectors, cold drinks, beverages, and snacks; professional, transparent repair processes with full visualization for trust and reliability; ultra-fast 1-hour flash fixes without device interruption; and free loan phones. OPPO extends warranties to 14 months, beyond the standard 12 months, backed by over 60 rigorously trained consultants and technical engineers. Additional conveniences encompass free cleaning, system upgrades, device inspections, and seamless online support via Facebook, WhatsApp, hotline, official website, and email, ensuring a worry-free experience where satisfaction remains the top priority.​