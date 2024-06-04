Aman Hospital’s Ophthalmology Center of Excellence and the prestigious Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre have announced a new partnership that promises to elevate the standards of eye care in Qatar and the region.

DOHA, QATAR : Aman Hospital, the luxurious healthcare facility combining unparalleled professional expertise, cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art equipment, and relentless pursuit of medical innovation, announced that its Ophthalmology Center of Excellence will forge a new partnership with Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre from Barcelona, Spain, one of the world’s leading eye care institutions, to offer Qatar residents and visitors the most advanced medical and surgical eye care services

At the heart of this partnership, the Ophthalmology Center of Excellence at Aman Hospital which involves the highest quality clinical expertise amalgamated with state-of-the-art technology, synonymous with unparalleled professional expertise; and Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre, on the other hand, boasting a legacy that spans generations of innovations in the field of ophthalmology. Since 1941, Barraquer Hospital has delivered comprehensive eyecare to patients from across the world in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of eye conditions.

Launching September of 2024, this groundbreaking partnership will bring a convergence of expertise to the region. Aman Hospital Ophthalmology Center of Excellence and Barraquer are home to some of the world's most distinguished surgeons, researchers, and technicians. Through their collaboration, both institutions aim to offer a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to eye care that prioritizes patient-centric treatment and highly advanced vision correction procedures. Patients from Qatar and the region can look forward to a broad range of options tailored to their unique needs. Aman Hospital and Barraquer will offer patients, ophthalmology specialized services in corneal pathologies & corneal transplants, in vitreous retina surgery & diabetic retinopathy treatments, glaucoma, pediatric & strabismus surgery, and oculoplastic treatments while ensuring patients receive individualized and optimized plan of care.

In a joint statement, the representatives of both Aman Hospital and Barraquer said: “This partnership is a testament to both institutions shared commitment to medical innovation, service excellence, and dedication to patient-centric care. Together, we strive to redefine the standards of eye care. Aman Hospital and Barraquer partnership represents a significant step forward in the world of ophthalmology, placing patients at the heart of our mission and making their vision aspirations a reality.”