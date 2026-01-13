Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, and one of Canada’s leading technology companies, today announced the opening of its Middle East regional headquarters in Riyadh, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and the region’s accelerating digital economy.

The opening was celebrated with the visit of Canada’s Minister of International Trade and Economic Development, Hon. Maninder Sidhu, and His Excellency Jean-Philippe Linteau, Canada’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

“This is an important moment that reflects the growing strength of the relationship between Canada and Saudi Arabia,” said Minister Sidhu. “OpenText’s expansion in Riyadh underscores the trusted role Canadian innovation can play in supporting digital transformation in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets. I look forward to continued collaboration that strengthens commercial ties, drives trade and investment, and delivers long-term benefits for businesses and workers in both countries.”

As Riyadh continues to emerge as an economic and innovation powerhouse, Saudi Arabia is redefining what’s possible for global business, data, and AI. OpenText’s local presence aligns with the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead in enterprise AI, security, and data-driven growth while maintaining sovereignty, trust, and regulatory compliance.

Located in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the new headquarters will serve as a central hub for OpenText customers and partners across the Middle East. The presence enables closer collaboration with government and private sector organizations as they move from AI experimentation to secure, enterprise-scale deployment.

“AI is only as powerful as the information it is built on,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP Cybersecurity of OpenText. “By establishing our regional headquarters in Riyadh, we are investing in closer partnerships with customers who are focused on using AI responsibly and securely. OpenText helps organizations turn trusted data into intelligence supporting innovation, resilience, and long-term growth across the region.”

The Riyadh headquarters strengthens OpenText’s ability to deliver localized expertise and faster support to customers navigating evolving data sovereignty, security, and compliance requirements. OpenText will continue to expand its local workforce, build strategic partnerships, and deepen its engagement with government customers developing solutions tailored to Saudi Arabia’s unique priorities and economic diversification goals.

“The Kingdom’s focus on AI and digital transformation creates a powerful opportunity for organizations to unlock value from their information,” said George Schembri, Vice President and General Manager, Middle East, OpenText. “With OpenText on the ground in Riyadh, our customers gain direct access to trusted global expertise combined with local insight—enabling them to manage information securely, scale AI with confidence, and compete on a global stage.”

Through its expanded presence in Saudi Arabia, OpenText will empower organizations across the Middle East to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen information security, and turn data into a sustainable competitive advantage contributing to the region’s growing knowledge-based economy.

