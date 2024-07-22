Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Blossom Nursery is excited to announce the opening of its newest location, Blossom Al Reem Island, in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to open in September 2024. Situated just 600 meters from Reem Park, 1.5 km from renowned schools, and within walking distance to the canal, Blossom Al Reem Island is nestled in a tranquil, family-friendly neighborhood, offering convenient access for families.

At Blossom Al Reem Island, the team implements a unique Sustainable Education approach, which blends the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum with the best practices of IB, Reggio Emilia, Montessori, and Pikler philosophies. This foundation is enhanced by the latest insights from neuroscience, providing a comprehensive and stimulating learning experience that empowers each child to become a responsible and sustainable citizen. The sustainable and innovative education program caters to children aged 45 days to 4 years, ensuring they receive the highest quality care and education.

The facilities include spacious classrooms with large windows that flood the rooms with natural light, a motricity structure, a mud kitchen, a sand area, and an organic garden, all with a beautiful canal view. The nursery also features a stunning natural wooden outdoor playground, providing a serene and engaging environment for children to explore and play.

In line with its commitment to offering a holistic educational experience, Blossom Al Reem Island will provide daily Arabic classes in compliance with ADEK requirements and is introducing French classes as well.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our Blossom family with the opening of Blossom Al Reem Island. Our goal is to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can thrive, learn, and grow," said Jacky El Khoury, Area Director - Abu Dhabi at Blossom Nursery.

For more information or to register your child, please visit https://www.theblossomnursery.com/

About The Blossom Nursery & Babilou Family:

The Blossom Nursery started its journey in 2009 in Dubai, embarking on a mission to provide quality early years education focused on the holistic development of children from the age of 45 days until 6 years. Since then, Blossom has expanded to 31 centers across three emirates in the UAE, solidifying their reputation as a reliable institution for families and communities who depend on them for their children's education.

The Blossom Nursery Group is part of the Babilou Family, a world leader in preschool and early childhood education committed to building a better world for the next generation. Founded in 2003 in France by Rodolphe and Eduardo Carle, the Babilou Family is now a global leader in 10 countries, with over 1,200 nurseries, children's clubs, and schools. Through its unique global expertise, the Babilou Family comprises 13,600 team members and offers 57,750 seats for families each year.

Today, Babilou Family in the UAE, with its three brands - Blossom Nursery, Inspire Me Training and Inspire Me Cuisine - stands as an expert reference and trusted educational partner for families across the UAE.

